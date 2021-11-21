Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 27, 2021 We predicted when the remaining undefeated college football teams are most likely to lose These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Through Week 12 of the 2021 college football season, you can count the number of remaining undefeated teams in the FBS on one hand, with twos finger to spare. Just three teams still have a zero in the loss column, after Baylor knocked off Oklahoma in Week 11. In the first six seasons of the College Football Playoff (the 2014 through 2019 seasons), there was an average of 2.8 undefeated teams through Week 12, so this year's three undefeated teams roughly falls in line with recent history. I analyzed each of the remaining undefeated teams' upcoming schedules, as well as traditional and advanced statistics, in an effort to predict when each of the remaining undefeated teams is most likely to lose its first game this season. These opinions are mine and mine alone. The teams below are listed in descending order of their College Football Playoff rankings, as of Nov. 16. Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 1 Georgia (12-0) Next game: SEC Championship vs. Alabama Predicted first loss: None The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, plus the latest AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. They're also the top team in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ratings, which reflects average point differential and strength of schedule. Their only remaining regular-season game is against Georgia Tech, which is 3-8 through Week 12. Georgia has won the last three games in the series by a combined 100 points. Georgia is just one win away from an undefeated regular season. Tommy Gilligan | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0) Next game: AAC Championship vs. Houston Predicted first loss: Bowl game Houston actually sits alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings through Week 12, given that the Cougars have played one more conference game than the Bearcats. Cincinnati should be expected to win its remaining regular-season game and if it follows through on that expectation, it would be the team to beat in the AAC Championship. That would lead to an invite to one of the best bowl games in the country, whether that's in the College Football Playoff or elsewhere, and that's where I think the Bearcats will suffer their first loss of the season. MORE: Highest scoring college football games across FBS, FCS, DII, and DIII LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Here's how the College Football Playoff semifinalist schools are faring... in men's basketball With football's final four teams set to battle for a national championship, let's dive into how each school is doing in men's college basketball. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP Here's who made the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE Cincinnati is the last undefeated college football team in the FBS in 2021 Here is the last remaining undefeated team for the 2021 season. READ MORE