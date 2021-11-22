NCAA.com | November 22, 2021 Carnegie Mellon withdraws from DIII Football Championship bracket Share Carnegie Mellon informed the Division III Football Committee on Friday that it was withdrawing from the Division III Football Championship. Since Carnegie Mellon withdrew more than 24 hours after Sunday's tournament selection show, a replacement team cannot be added to the bracket. Carnegie Mellon's first-round game against North Central (Illinois) scheduled for Saturday has been declared a no-contest. North Central advances to the second round and is scheduled to play Nov. 27 against the winner of the game between Albion and Wisconsin-La Crosse. The committee regrets that Carnegie Mellon's student-athletes and coaches will not be able to compete in the championship. 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed With conference championship games all finished and the College Football Playoff set, the four finalists for this year's Heisman Award have been announced. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP Here's who made the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE FCS football playoffs: Re-ranking the remaining FCS teams entering the quarterfinals Just eight teams remain after two rounds of 2021 FCS championship action. As the quarterfinals approach, the time is right to re-rank the teams left standing. READ MORE