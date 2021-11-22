TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 22, 2021

Carnegie Mellon withdraws from DIII Football Championship bracket

Carnegie Mellon informed the Division III Football Committee on Friday that it was withdrawing from the Division III Football Championship. Since Carnegie Mellon withdrew more than 24 hours after Sunday's tournament selection show, a replacement team cannot be added to the bracket. Carnegie Mellon's first-round game against North Central (Illinois) scheduled for Saturday has been declared a no-contest. North Central advances to the second round and is scheduled to play Nov. 27 against the winner of the game between Albion and Wisconsin-La Crosse. The committee regrets that Carnegie Mellon's student-athletes and coaches will not be able to compete in the championship.

