College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State, Cincinnati climb in Week 13

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its fourth edition of the CFP rankings for the 2021 season, giving college football fans a window into how the top teams in the country stack up in the committee's eyes.

Here are the fourth CFP rankings for the 2021 season.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 11-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-1 4 3 Alabama 10-1 2 4 Cincinnati 11-0 5 5 Michigan 10-1 6 6 Notre Dame 10-1 8 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 9 8 Baylor 9-2 11 9 Ole Miss 9-2 12 10 Oklahoma 10-1 13 11 Oregon 9-2 3 12 Michigan State 9-2 7 13 BYU 9-2 14 14 Wisconsin 8-3 15 15 Texas A&M 8-3 16 16 Iowa 9-2 17 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 18 18 Wake Forest 9-2 10 19 Utah 8-3 23 20 NC State 8-3 20 21 San Diego State 10-1 19 22 UTSA 11-0 22 23 Clemson 8-3 NR 24 Houston 10-1 24 25 Arkansas 7-4 21

Here's the top four

The top four teams in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati. While Georgia remained as the top-ranked team, the teams in the other three rankings changed positions, with Ohio State surpassing Alabama and Cincinnati climbing to No. 4.

READ MORE: Check out a complete recap of Ohio State's win over Michigan State

Where is Cincinnati ranked?

After beating SMU 48-14 in Week 12 to improve to 11-0, Cincinnati is now ranked No. 4 after being ranked No. 5 in the Week 12 CFP rankings. It's the highest ranking ever for a team from the American Athletic Conference.

The Bearcats finish their regular season at East Carolina, which has a 7-4 record on the season and sits in third place in the AAC with a 5-2 conference record.

The biggest movers of the week

Utah was the week's biggest mover as it improved its ranking by four spots to No. 19 after defeating then-No. 3 Oregon in Week 12. Oregon, meanwhile, along with Wake Forest, were tied for the week's biggest fallers, as each team dropped eight spots. Michigan State's ranking dropped five spots to No. 12 after losing to Ohio State.

MORE: Highest scoring college football games across FBS, FCS, DII, and DIII

Clemson rejoins the CFP rankings

The Tigers are ranked in the CFP rankings for the first time this season. After a 48-27 win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, Clemson improved to 8-3 on the season after having won four consecutive games. The Tigers end their regular-season schedule with a game at South Carolina.

The ranked matchups to watch in Week 13

Here are the top-25 matchups to watch this week, both of which are top-10 games: