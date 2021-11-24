The college football fan's guide to Week 13 games

The final week of the college football regular season is here and rivalry games highlight the weekend's exciting action.

Two games feature two ranked opponents this week: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State.

Week 13 preview: Games to watch

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is back after the two schools didn't meet last year for the first time since 1917. After a year's absence, the rivalry pits the Buckeyes and Wolverines against each other in a top-5 matchup. When the two schools meet, it will be a clash of the titans as Ohio State's elite passing attack will face Michigan's shutdown secondary.

Ohio State holds an eight-game winning streak over Michigan, with the last Wolverine win coming in 2011. However, with a Big Ten title game berth and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, the latest edition of this rivalry game could go to anyone.

Players to watch: QB C.J. Stroud (OSU), RB TreVeyon Henderson (OSU), WR Garrett Wilson (OSU), DT Haskell Garrett (OSU), QB Cade McNamara (MICH), RB Blake Corum (MICH), RB Hassan Haskins (MICH), DL Aidan Hutchinson (MICH), LB David Ojabo (MICH)

The latest edition of the Iron Bowl may not have the ranked hype as years past, but it remains one of the best rivalries in sports. Alabama has already clinched the SEC West and its berth in the SEC title game, but the Crimson Tide still need a win to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive. Meanwhile, Auburn has a chance to ruin its bitter rival's season with an upset victory. However, the Tigers will face an uphill battle at home, especially without injured quarterback Bo Nix.

Players to watch: QB Bryce Young (ALA), WR Jameson Williams (ALA), LB Christian Harris (ALA) LB Will Anderson (ALA), RB Tank Bigsby (AUB), LB Zakoby McClain (AUB), LB Owen Pappoe (AUB)

PLAYOFFS: Here's how Cincinnati could reach the College Football Playoff

The latest edition of the Bedlam series has Big 12 title game implications. When Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State in this top-10 matchup, the Sooners can secure their spot in the Big 12 title game with a win. Oklahoma State has already secured its spot in the championship game, but can spoil the season for its in-state rival. With both programs' eyes set on a Big 12 title and beyond, this game is one to watch.

Players to watch: QB Caleb Williams (OU), RB Kennedy Brooks (OU), WR Marvin Mims (OU), LB Nik Bonitto (OU), QB Spencer Sanders (OKST), RB Jaylen Warren (OKST), DB Kolby Harvell-Peel (OKST)

Big Week 13 questions

What upset will shake up the CFP rankings?

Every year, it seems like a major upset shakes up the rankings right before the season's conclusion.

In 2011, Iowa State upset No. 2 Oklahoma State in double-overtime. In 2013, No. 1 Alabama lost to Auburn on the famous kick-six. Just four years ago in 2017, No. 2 Miami fell to an unranked Pittsburgh team.

With one regular-season week left, the top teams should be on high alert, or they might be the next stop on the upset train.

SCHEDULE: Full FBS TV schedule and times

What's next in the coaching carousel?

There have been many changes in the college football coaching landscape, leaving a handful of high-profile job openings. LSU, Florida and Southern California are some of the biggest head coaching openings available, but with the season concluding this weekend, who knows what programs will join the list.

There also are some high-profile candidates that could fill these spots too. The season may be about to end, but the coaching carousel is just beginning.

Here are the latest CFP rankings: