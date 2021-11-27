NCAA.com | November 29, 2021 2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Alabama has won three of the seven College Football Playoffs going into the 2021 college football season. That included 2020 when the Crimson Tide finished undefeated and beat Ohio State to win the title. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide lost a lot from that title team, even three of the top five Heisman finishers — including winner DeVonta Smith. Despite that, Alabama is expected to compete for another SEC championship, another CFP appearance and another national title. 2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Opponent Date Time (ET) TV Score vs. No. 14 Miami (Atlanta, GA) Sept. 4 3:30 p.m. ABC W, 44-13 vs. Mercer Sept. 11 4 p.m. SEC Network W, 48-14 at No. 11 Florida Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 31-29 vs. Southern Miss Sept. 25 7:30 p.m. SEC Network W, 63-14 vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Oct. 2 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 42-21 at Texas A&M Oct. 9 8 p.m. CBS L, 41-38 at Mississippi State Oct. 16 7 p.m. ESPN W, 49-9 vs. Tennessee Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN W, 52-24 vs. LSU Nov. 6 7 p.m. ESPN W, 20-14 vs. New Mexico State Nov. 13 12 p.m. SEC Network W, 59-3 vs. No. 21 Arkansas Nov. 20 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 42-35 at Auburn Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Georgia (SEC Championship) Dec. 4 4 p.m. CBS SCORES: See scores and stats from every college football game Alabama players to watch As is often the case, when you have a first-year starting quarterback, attention will start there. And after Mac Jones passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, the Tide have big shoes to fill. Thankfully, Alabama can turn to Bryce Young. He passed for 156 yards in 2020 as the backup, but now the reins are his. The Tide open with No. 14 Miami (Fla.) in Week 1 and then travel to No. 13 Florida two weeks later, so Young will have some early tests. John Metchie III will be a go-to target for Young after Metchie totaled 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Alabama is working with a new OC this year, too, with Bill O'Brien replacing Steve Sarkisian. Defensively, Will Anderson Jr. is only one of a handful of star players leading the defense, joining Christopher Allen, Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and others. SHOP ALABAMA GEAR Top sellers | Newest arrivals | NCAA.com Shop 2020 Alabama football results Here was the full, detailed schedule for Alabama's 2020 football season, with results OPPONENT LOCATION RESULT at Missouri Columbia, MO W, 38-19 Texas A&M Tuscaloosa, AL W, 52-24 at Mississippi Oxford, MS W, 63-48 Georgia Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-24 at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 48-17 Mississippi State Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-0 Kentucky Tuscaloosa, AL W, 63-3 Auburn Tuscaloosa, AL W, 42-13 at LSU Baton Rouge, LA W, 55-17 at Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 52-3 Florida (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA W, 52-46 No. 4 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff semifinal) Arlington, TX W, 31-14 No. 3 Ohio State (CFP National Championship) Miami Gardens, FL W, 52-24 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019. Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed With conference championship games all finished and the College Football Playoff set, the four finalists for this year's Heisman Award have been announced. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP Here's who made the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE FCS football playoffs: Re-ranking the remaining FCS teams entering the quarterfinals Just eight teams remain after two rounds of 2021 FCS championship action. As the quarterfinals approach, the time is right to re-rank the teams left standing. READ MORE