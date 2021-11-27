Michigan finally wins 'The Game,' Alabama wins in quadruple overtime and more takeaways from Week 13

The College Football Playoff picture became more clear in Week 12. A top-four team was knocked off, a Big Ten team lost their chance of a Big Ten Championship appearance and the Cinderella story writes another chapter. Check out everything you missed from Week 12 of the college football season.

5 things to know from Week 13 of the college football season

1. Michigan finally beat Ohio State

One day after the 10-year anniversary of Michigan's last win over Ohio State, the Wolverines knocked off the Buckeyes for the first time in coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure. This season's win comes with massive implications, too. Michigan won the Big Ten East and will play in the Big Ten Championship for the first time, while keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The fifth-ranked Wolverines defeated the second-ranked Buckeyes 42-27 behind a dominant rushing attack and an unrelenting performance from the team's defensive line. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and — count 'em — five touchdowns, while star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks to set a school record with 13 for the season.

Michigan entered halftime with a lead, 14-13, and Ohio State punted on its first two drives — the latter of which ended with a sack from Hutchinson on third down — as Michigan's lead grew to 15 points, which was the game's final margin as well. A turnover on downs by Ohio State on its own half of the field in the final minute officially ended any Buckeye hopes for a come-from-behind win, and it was only matter of time until Michigan fans stormed the field at the Big House in what was surely a cathartic experience for the fan base.

2. Alabama needs four overtimes to beat Auburn

In the first overtime game in the history of the Iron Bowl, No. 3 Alabama rallied from a 10-0 deficit to beat unranked Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes in the 86th meeting between the two rivals. The Tigers shut out the Crimson Tide for the first three quarters — something that hadn't happened for five years — but Alabama scored twice in the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 97-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 10.

Auburn entered Saturday night's Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama just one game over .500, with a 6-5 record, and with backup quarterback T.J. Finley starting in place for the injured Bo Nix.

The game's only touchdown in the first 45 minutes of game action came in the second quarter, when Finley found Kobe Hudson for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown drive came after a punt in which Alabama's leading receiver, Jameson Williams, was ejected for targeting while on punt coverage.

Another wide receiver, John Metchie III, hauled in the game-winning 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime period.

A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff, so while Alabama will have a massive opportunity against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship, Alabama kept its one-loss record intact with a road win on Saturday night.

3. Bedlam comes down to the wire

The latest edition of the Bedlam Series came down to the wire. While Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams left it all on the field with a spectacular 56-yard in late in the fourth quarter, it was not enough as No. 7 Oklahoma State held off No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33. With the win, the Cowboys eliminated the Sooners from Big 12 title contention. With questions surrounding the future of the rivalry because of conference realignment, this edition of Bedlam did not disappoint.

4. Conference championship games are set

The conclusion of the regular season means that the FBS conference championships are set. There are 10 conference championship games next week; these games will impact the College Football Playoff and bowl selections. Take a look at the upcoming conference championship games below

Conference Matchup ACC Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Big Ten Michigan vs. Iowa Pac-12 Oregon vs. Utah SEC Georgia vs. Alabama Big 12 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor American Cincinnati vs. Houston Conference USA UTSA vs. Western Kentucky MAC Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Mountain West San Diego State vs. Utah State Sun Belt Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian State

5. UTSA falls one game shy of an undefeated regular season

About a month and a half ago, North Texas was 1-6 and on a six-game skid. On Saturday, the Mean Green reached bowl eligibility by winning its fifth consecutive game by beating none other than previously undefeated, No. 22 UTSA. The Roadrunners will enter the C-USA Championship with an 11-1 record as their dream season now has its first blemish.

North Texas led by 14 points after both the first and second quarters and it rattled off a 28-0 scoring run that started before halftime and finished after it, as its lead grew to as many as 32 points.

game win streak

Defeat a ranked opponent





How about that game, Mean Green Nation?!#GMG #LightTheTower pic.twitter.com/U1tuHZL5TG — North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) November 27, 2021

