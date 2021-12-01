TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 3, 2021

Previewing Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State in the 2021 SWAC football championship

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart: Full final drive, last-minute TD in FCS playoffs

After a long and hard-fought regular season, the SWAC Championship is here. SWAC West champion Prairie View A&M will visit SWAC East champion Jackson State with a conference title and a Celebration Bowl berth on the line.

It's been over a decade since either the Panthers or Tigers last won SWAC titles, with crowns coming in 2009 and 2007, respectively. Come Saturday evening, one program's championship drought will end as a new SWAC champion will hoist the trophy.

2021 SWAC Championship Game: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Prairie View A&M enters the SWAC championship on a three-game losing streak since reeling off six straight victories in the middle of the season. The Panthers will look to starting quarterback Jawon Pass to get the offense back to its winning ways. Pass was electric at points earlier this season, tossing 16 touchdowns on the season. 

He's joined in the backfield by freshman running back Jaden Stewart. In his first year, Stewart has taken over the lead back role, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Prairie View A&M will need its backfield to play its best if it wants to find success against the SWAC's top defense.

HBCU: Keep up with scores and updates from the HBCU football season

On defense, Prairie View A&M has three players with all-league accolades. First-team defensive lineman Jason Dumas leads the front seven with 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hurries. He'll be tasked with applying pressure to an efficient Jackson State offense.

Defensive backs Drake Cheatum and Darius Campbell earned first and second-team accolades, respectively. In the SWAC Championship, the two have to shut down the conference's second-leading pass attack. If Cheatum, who has five interceptions this year, and the Panther defense can force turnovers, Prairie View A&M can keep this game from becoming a shootout.

Jackson State enters the SWAC Championship game led by the conference's coach of the year, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. The offense is led by his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a freshman phenom. In his first year under center, Sanders earned SWAC Freshman of the Year, second-team All-SWAC and was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award

MORE: Jerry Rice Award watchlist

Yet, Sanders' great season didn't happen alone; a group of talented skill players, including wide receivers Keith Corbin and Malachi Wideman, have been pivotal to the Jackson State offense's success. Corbin is the go-to receiver for the Tigers with 63 catches, while Wideman and his 11 touchdowns make him a big-play threat on the outside. In total, the Tigers have five receivers with at least 20 catches, 300 yards and two touchdowns this season, making the Jackson State offense a difficult one for opponents to gameplan against.

On the other side of the ball, the Jackson State defense has been dominant this season. The Tigers have three first-team and two second-team All-SWAC defenders, highlighted by SWAC Newcomer of the Year James Houston. As a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, Houston has been a terror off the edge, finishing second in the FCS in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. 

MORE: Buck Buchanan Award watchlist

The front seven also features defensive lineman Antwan Owens and linebackers Aubrey Miller and Keonte Hampton, who together create a physical defense that makes every point hard to come by. Throw in first-team All-SWAC return man Isaiah Bolden, and the Tigers have a team that can win in all three phases of the game. Jackson State will need to win these phases once again to walk away with its first SWAC crown in 14 years.

CAN'T MISS: 6 can't-miss HBCU football game-day atmospheres

The last time Jackson State faced Prairie View A&M, the game was decided in double-overtime by a field goal. If the latest meeting between the two schools in the SWAC Championship game has a similar, thrilling finish, it will be one for the ages, especially in one of the best FCS environments at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

