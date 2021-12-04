Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 5, 2021 Cincinnati is the last undefeated college football team in the FBS in 2021 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule Share Only one undefeated college football team is left at the FBS level – Cincinnati – after the week of the conference championship games, as No. 3 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) Playing No. 21 Houston (11-1) in the AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati kept its perfect record alive with a 35-20 win in Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats found themselves in an early hole but led 14-10 after the first quarter, then scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Cougars. Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford had 18 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Desmond Ridder had an efficient performance as he completed 11-of-17 attempts for 190 yards and three scores. Next, Cincinnati will find out on Sunday if it makes the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. RANKINGS: See all the latest FBS polls LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed With conference championship games all finished and the College Football Playoff set, the four finalists for this year's Heisman Award have been announced. READ MORE Here's how the College Football Playoff semifinalist schools are faring... in men's basketball With football's final four teams set to battle for a national championship, let's dive into how each school is doing in men's college basketball. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP Here's who made the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE