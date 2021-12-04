TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 5, 2021

Cincinnati is the last undefeated college football team in the FBS in 2021

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Only one undefeated college football team is left at the FBS level – Cincinnati – after the week of the conference championship games, as No. 3 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

Playing No. 21 Houston (11-1) in the AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati kept its perfect record alive with a 35-20 win in Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats found themselves in an early hole but led 14-10 after the first quarter, then scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Cougars.

Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford had 18 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Desmond Ridder had an efficient performance as he completed 11-of-17 attempts for 190 yards and three scores.

Next, Cincinnati will find out on Sunday if it makes the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

