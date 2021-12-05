TRENDING:

🏐 Re-ranking the top 16 teams in the 2021 tournament

🔥 How CFP semifinalist schools fare in men's basketball

😱 Most surprising men's hoops teams so far
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | December 7, 2021

2021-22 college football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

It's bowl season. Get the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule below, including times and TV channels as they're announced for all bowl games. The College Football Playoff game are Alabama vs. Cincinnati and Michigan vs. Georgia.

The 2021-22 bowl season starts on Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Toledo. It continues through the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, Jan. 10.

2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
12 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football

Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m. | ESPN2
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
11 a.m. | ESPN
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
12 p.m. | ABC
Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State vs. UTEP
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Independence Bowl
No. 13 BYU vs. UAB
3:30 p.m. | ABC
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games

LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

LA Bowl
Oregon State vs. Utah State
7:30 p.m. | ABC
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

New Orleans Bowl
No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl
No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

POLLS: Check out the latest Top 25 rankings

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army
8 p.m. | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Gasparilla Bowl
Florida vs. UCF
7 p.m. | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai'i
8 p.m. | ESPN
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
Ball State vs. Georgia State
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
11 a.m. | ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Military Bowl
East Carolina vs. Boston College
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl
No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn
12 p.m. | ESPN
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville
3:15 p.m. | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
6:45 p.m. | ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA
8 p.m. | FOX
Petco Park in San Diego, California

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota vs. West Virginia
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl
Virginia vs. SMU
11 a.m. | ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Cheez-It Bowl
No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl
No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
11:30 a.m. | ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue
3 p.m. | ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Peach Bowl
No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh
7 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl
No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M
11 a.m. | ESPN
TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami (FL)
12 p.m. | CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Boise State
2 p.m. | Barstool Sports
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State
12 p.m. | ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
1 p.m. | ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
1 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah
5 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. LSU
9 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
8 p.m. | ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season.

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season).

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:

  • 2021 season (Jan. 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed

With conference championship games all finished and the College Football Playoff set, the four finalists for this year's Heisman Award have been announced.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP

Here's who made the 2022 College Football Playoff.
READ MORE

FCS football playoffs: Re-ranking the remaining FCS teams entering the quarterfinals

Just eight teams remain after two rounds of 2021 FCS championship action. As the quarterfinals approach, the time is right to re-rank the teams left standing.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners