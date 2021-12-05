These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The final 2021 College Football Playoff selection show was Sunday, Dec. 5. As the last of six CFP rankings shows, the four teams who will play in the CFP semifinals were revealed: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati. You can see the final rankings here.

Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while Michigan faces Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Follow the full college football bowl schedule here.

Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

2021 College Football Playoff selection show: Time, TV channel for final rankings

The final top 25 will be announced at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Here's the schedule for the six CFP Top 25 announcements this season:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9*

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 on ESPN

*This is an approximate start time. It will be revealed between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men's college basketball games.

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana.