2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed

The four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Award have been announced. The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced live on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are the four finalists:

The players are listed in alphabetical order

DE — Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

A Michigan defensive player is in the mix for the Heisman once again. This time Aidan Hutchinson is one being nominated. Hutchinson was a force to be reckoned with in the trenches this season. In 2021, he recorded 14 sacks (second in the nation), 33 tackles and two forced fumbles. His big moment from this season was in the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over Ohio State when Hutchinson recorded three sacks and seven tackles in the win. That win helped vault Michigan to their first win in a Big Ten Championship game.

QB — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Another quarterback with a stout resume is Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. In 2021, he decided to come back for his senior season. Pickett would lead the Panthers to their first ACC Championship victory, taking down No. 16 Wake Forest 45-21. This season Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a 11-2 record. In the ACC Championship, Pickett surpassed Dan Marino’s record for most passing touchdowns (79) with his first touchdown of the night.

QB — C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

C.J Stroud had big shoes to fill after Justin Field left last season. Stroud did a solid job of filling in as the everyday starter in Columbus. Throwing for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. He also led the nation in QBR (89.6), while also finishing in the top 10 in passing yards (8th) and touchdowns (5th). He led the Buckeyes to a 10-2 record. In four of his 12 games, he threw for at least five touchdowns and won.

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young has been the frontrunner for this year’s award nearly all season. Young did prove why he’s been the leader in the clubhouse all year in Alabama’s 41-24 win over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. In Atlanta, Young threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown as well. This season, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions to lead Alabama to its seventh College Football Playoff berth.