College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make CFP

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

The sixth and final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season were revealed on Sunday, Dec. 5 on ESPN, when the four-team playoff field was announced.

All games played through Saturday, Dec. 4 were used for consideration. The rankings were determined by an 11-member selection committee.

College Football Playoff final rankings

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25

Who made the playoff?

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati will advance to the 2021-22 College Football Playoff, the selection committee announced on Sunday.

It marks the seventh time Alabama has made the playoff, the second time for Georgia and the first playoff appearances for both Cincinnati and Michigan.

This is the fifth time in eight years that Alabama has earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

Michigan is the third Big Ten team to make the playoff, joining Ohio State and Michigan State.

Cincinnati is the first AAC team to make the playoff.

Where is Cincinnati ranked?

Cincinnati, ranked No. 4, is the first team from outside the Autonomy 5 and Notre Dame to qualify for the CFP. The Bearcats had an undefeated season, capped off with an AAC Championship title over Houston on Saturday.

