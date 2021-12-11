HOOPS NEWS:

Baylor is new No. 1 in men's hoops Power 36 rankings

👀 Can Baylor repeat as national champs?

Tennessee crashes latest women's Power 10
football-fbs flag

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | December 12, 2021

Alabama's Bryce Young wins the 2021 Heisman Trophy

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Award, marking the first time ever a quarterback from Alabama has won the Heisman. This is also the second year in a row an Alabama player has won the award. 

Young has had an impressive 2021 season, leading the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record and Alabama’s 29th SEC Championship. At the time of the Heisman ceremony, he has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions in his first full season under center. 

HEISMAN HISTORY: Every winner and runner-up since 1935

He is also on the cusp of breaking a couple records: 179 yards away from breaking Mac Jones’ single-season passing yard record (4,500) and one touchdown away from passing Tua Tagovailoa’s single-season passing touchdown record (43). He already set the single-game record for most passing yards with 559 in Alabama’s 42-35 win over Arkansas.

Possibly Young’s most impressive performance came in the SEC title game, when he picked apart what seemed to be an impenetrable Georgia defense. The Pasadena, California, native threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown. 

STRIKE A POSE: Colleges with the most Heisman Trophy winners

Young is the fourth player out of Alabama to win the Heisman, joining DaVonta Smith (2020), Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram Jr. (2009). He is also the 15th player from the SEC to win the award. This makes the conference the first to produce three-straight Heisman winners. 
 

Heisman Trophy winners: History

YEAR WINNER SCHOOL POSITION
2021 Bryce Young Alabama QB
2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama WR
2019 Joe Burrow LSU QB
2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB
2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB
2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB
2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB
2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB
2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB
2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB
2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB
2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB
2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB
2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB
2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB
2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB
2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB
2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB
1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB
1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner
1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB
1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB
1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB
1991 Desmond Howard Michigan WR/returner
1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB
1989 Andre Ware Houston QB
1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB
1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR
1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB
1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB
1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB
1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB
1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB
1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB
1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB
1979 Charles White Southern California RB
1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB
1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB
1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB
1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB
1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB
1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB
1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB
1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB
1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB
1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB
1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB
1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB
1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB
1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB
1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB
1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB
1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB
1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB
1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB
1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB
1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB
1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB
1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB
1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB
1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB
1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB
1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P
1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End
1948 Doak Walker SMU HB
1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB
1946 Glenn Davis Army HB
1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB
1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB
1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB
1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB
1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB
1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB
1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB
1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB
1937 Clint Frank Yale HB
1936 Larry Kelley Yale End
1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

* - Vacated

2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed

With conference championship games all finished and the College Football Playoff set, the four finalists for this year's Heisman Award have been announced.
READ MORE

College basketball NCAA tournament contenders: Alabama, Illinois and Memphis' holiday wishes

Here's one thing that several NCAA tournament contenders are likely wishing for this holiday season.
READ MORE

Here's how the College Football Playoff semifinalist schools are faring... in men's basketball

With football's final four teams set to battle for a national championship, let's dive into how each school is doing in men's college basketball.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners