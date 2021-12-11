Alabama's Bryce Young wins the 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Award, marking the first time ever a quarterback from Alabama has won the Heisman. This is also the second year in a row an Alabama player has won the award.

Young has had an impressive 2021 season, leading the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record and Alabama’s 29th SEC Championship. At the time of the Heisman ceremony, he has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions in his first full season under center.

He is also on the cusp of breaking a couple records: 179 yards away from breaking Mac Jones’ single-season passing yard record (4,500) and one touchdown away from passing Tua Tagovailoa’s single-season passing touchdown record (43). He already set the single-game record for most passing yards with 559 in Alabama’s 42-35 win over Arkansas.

Possibly Young’s most impressive performance came in the SEC title game, when he picked apart what seemed to be an impenetrable Georgia defense. The Pasadena, California, native threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Young is the fourth player out of Alabama to win the Heisman, joining DaVonta Smith (2020), Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram Jr. (2009). He is also the 15th player from the SEC to win the award. This makes the conference the first to produce three-straight Heisman winners.



Heisman Trophy winners: History

YEAR WINNER SCHOOL POSITION 2021 Bryce Young Alabama QB 2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama WR 2019 Joe Burrow LSU QB 2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB 2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB 2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB 2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB 2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB 2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB 2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB 2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB 2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB 2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB 2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB 2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB 2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB 2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB 2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB 2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB 2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB 1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB 1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB 1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner 1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB 1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB 1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB 1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB 1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB 1991 Desmond Howard Michigan WR/returner 1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB 1989 Andre Ware Houston QB 1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB 1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR 1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB 1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB 1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB 1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB 1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB 1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB 1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB 1979 Charles White Southern California RB 1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB 1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB 1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB 1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB 1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB 1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB 1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB 1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB 1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB 1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB 1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB 1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB 1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB 1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB 1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB 1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB 1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB 1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB 1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB 1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB 1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB 1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB 1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB 1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB 1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB 1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB 1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P 1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End 1948 Doak Walker SMU HB 1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB 1946 Glenn Davis Army HB 1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB 1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB 1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB 1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB 1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB 1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB 1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB 1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB 1937 Clint Frank Yale HB 1936 Larry Kelley Yale End 1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

* - Vacated