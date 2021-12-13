Craig Haley | Stats FCS | December 13, 2021 Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders wins 2021 FCS Jerry Rice Award Montana State eliminates No. 1 Sam Houston State in FCS quarterfinals Share CHICAGO — A father-son coach-and-player dynamic can be delicate, but Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made this season easy on his dad, Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders’ consistent excellence has been pivotal in the Tigers’ championship season and one of the big reasons why on Monday he was named the 2021 recipient of the Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman player of the year in Division I FCS. A 50-member, national media panel selected the Rice Award after the regular season, with Sanders winning over runner-up Darius Hale of Central Arkansas from a group of 23 finalists. The Rice Award, now in its 11th season, is named for legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, and past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State). Shedeur Sanders was on campus as a redshirt during his father’s first season this past spring. After winning the starting job in the summer, he has gone on to be the offensive leader of Jackson State’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship squad since 2007. The Tigers (11-1) next face South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl Saturday in Atlanta. FCS SEMIFINALS SET: Click here to follow the 2021 FCS football championship During the regular season, the 6-2, 215-pound Sanders, from Canton Texas, completed 248 of 361 passes (68.7 percent) for 2,971 yards (over 200 in every game) and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions — a 160.5 passer efficiency rating that ranked fifth in the FCS — and rushed for three more scores. He went over 3,000 yards and added a 29th TD pass in the SWAC championship game. “I’m proud of him the way he’s played,” Deion Sanders told The Undefeated, “the way he sees the field, the way he’s encouraged his teammates, the way he approaches practice daily, the way he gets on their butts when they not doing what they need to do. I’m just proud of his maturity and who he is on and off the field.” Shedeur Sanders will be honored at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas, with a broadcast of the festivities to begin airing the next day on Bally Sports Regional Networks. Stats Perform also will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year. 2021 Jerry Rice Award Voting Results To be eligible for the Jerry Rice Award, a freshman could not have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year — similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Jackson State: 17-14-6-4-2-169 Darius Hale, RB, Central Arkansas: 10-10-10-5-1-131 Josiah Silver, DE, New Hampshire: 9-10-5-2-2-106 Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Bryant: 3-2-4-6-7-54 James Conway, LB, Fordham: 3-1-7-5-2-52 RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona: 3-0-7-4-4-48 Jalyn Witcher, LB, Presbyterian: 1-2-0-5-7-30 Rodney Dansby, LB, Houston Baptist: 1-2-2-2-4-27 Collin Guggenheim, RB, Nicholls: 1-2-1-3-3-25 Tyler King, LB, Stony Brook: 0-2-2-5-0-24 Demeatric Crenshaw, QB, Youngstown State: 1-0-2-1-0-13 Jacari Carter, WR, Merrimack: 0-1-1-0-5-12 (tie) Andrew Body, QB, Texas Southern: 0-1-1-1-1-10 (tie) Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton: 1-1-0-0-1-10 Drae McCray, WR, Austin Peay: 0-1-1-0-1-8 Dominick Poole, CB, The Citadel: 0-1-0-1-1-7 (tie) Andreas Keaton, S, Western Carolina: 0-0-0-2-1-5 (tie) Tyson Thompson, WR, Houston Baptist: 0-0-0-1-3-5 Nate Bennett, WR, Portland State: 0-0-0-1-2-4 (tie) Bryce Norman, LB, Southeast Missouri: 0-0-0-0-3-3 (tie) Sy’Veon Wilkerson, RB, Delaware State: 0-0-1-0-0-3 (tie) Thor Griffith, DT, Harvard: 0-0-0-1-0-2 (tie) C.J. Tillman, LB, Campbell: 0-0-0-1-0-2 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 | Simple Ratings System 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats | HBCU Football FCS Football Awards: The top five plays from Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders’ freshman year Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award as the best freshman in FCS football. Here are the top plays from his freshman season. READ MORE FCS football games: Previewing Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State in the 2021 SWAC football championship After a long and hard-fought regular season, the SWAC Championship is here. SWAC West champion Prairie View A&M will visit SWAC East champion Jackson State with a conference title and a Celebration Bowl berth on the line. READ MORE FCS football rankings: A wild weekend of top-10 upsets shakes up the latest FCS Coaches Poll A chaotic Week 6 that saw nine ranked teams lose, with two losses coming from top-3 teams, has led to immense changes in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Oct. 11. READ MORE