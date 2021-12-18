NCAA.com | December 18, 2021 2021-22 college football bowl schedule, TV listings, matchup information These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2021-22 bowl season continues Saturday, Dec. 18 with six FBS games and an FCS game. Find the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule below, including times and TV channels for all bowl games. Western Kentucky outscored Appalachian State 59-38 to win the Boca Raton Bowl. Bowl season continues through the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, Jan. 10. 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Celebration Bowl South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10 Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia New Mexico Bowl Fresno State vs. UTEP 2:15 p.m. | ESPN Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico Independence Bowl No. 13 BYU vs. UAB 3:30 p.m. | ABC Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games LendingTree Bowl Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 5:45 p.m. | ESPN Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama LA Bowl Oregon State vs. Utah State 7:30 p.m. | ABC SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California New Orleans Bowl No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall 9:15 p.m. | ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Tulsa vs. Old Dominion 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho Frisco Bowl No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas POLLS: Check out the latest Top 25 rankings Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Missouri vs. Army 8 p.m. | ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, Dec. 23 Frisco Football Classic Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Gasparilla Bowl Florida vs. UCF 7 p.m. | ESPN Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Friday, Dec. 24 Hawai'i Bowl Memphis vs. Hawai'i 8 p.m. | ESPN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Ball State vs. Georgia State 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Western Michigan vs. Nevada 11 a.m. | ESPN Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Military Bowl East Carolina vs. Boston College 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn 12 p.m. | ESPN Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama First Responder Bowl Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m. | ESPN Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas Liberty Bowl Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State 6:45 p.m. | ESPN Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee Holiday Bowl No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA 8 p.m. | FOX Petco Park in San Diego, California Guaranteed Rate Bowl Minnesota vs. West Virginia 10:15 p.m. | ESPN Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Virginia vs. SMU 11 a.m. | ESPN Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Pinstripe Bowl Virginia Tech vs. Maryland 2:15 p.m. | ESPN Yankee Stadium in New York, New York Cheez-It Bowl No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m. | ESPN Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Alamo Bowl No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma 9:15 p.m. | ESPN Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Music City Bowl Tennessee vs. Purdue 3 p.m. | ESPN Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Peach Bowl No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin vs. Arizona State 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M 11 a.m. | ESPN TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sun Bowl Washington State vs. Miami (FL) 12 p.m. | CBS Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Arizona Bowl Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m. | Barstool Sports Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal) No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. | ESPN AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Citrus Bowl No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky 1 p.m. | ABC Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Fiesta Bowl No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State 1 p.m. | ESPN State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Rose Bowl No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah 5 p.m. | ESPN Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Sugar Bowl No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss 8:45 p.m. | ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Kansas State vs. LSU 9 p.m. | ESPN NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Monday, Jan. 10 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 8 p.m. | ESPN Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana College football bowl games scores, results Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas Cure Bowl Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Scores 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season. The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). 