2021-22 college football bowl schedule, TV listings, matchup information

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2021-22 bowl season continues Saturday, Dec. 18 with six FBS games and an FCS game. Find the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule below, including times and TV channels for all bowl games. Western Kentucky outscored Appalachian State 59-38 to win the Boca Raton Bowl.

Bowl season continues through the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, Jan. 10.

2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State vs. UTEP

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Independence Bowl

No. 13 BYU vs. UAB

3:30 p.m. | ABC

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

LA Bowl

Oregon State vs. Utah State

7:30 p.m. | ABC

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

New Orleans Bowl

No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall

9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State vs. Wyoming

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl

No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

POLLS: Check out the latest Top 25 rankings

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. Army

8 p.m. | ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Gasparilla Bowl

Florida vs. UCF

7 p.m. | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawai'i

8 p.m. | ESPN

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Ball State vs. Georgia State

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Nevada

11 a.m. | ESPN

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. Boston College

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl

No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn

12 p.m. | ESPN

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. Louisville

3:15 p.m. | ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA

8 p.m. | FOX

Petco Park in San Diego, California

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota vs. West Virginia

10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl

Virginia vs. SMU

11 a.m. | ESPN

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Purdue

3 p.m. | ESPN

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Peach Bowl

No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

7 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl

No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M

11 a.m. | ESPN

TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl

Washington State vs. Miami (FL)

12 p.m. | CBS

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Boise State

2 p.m. | Barstool Sports

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State

12 p.m. | ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

1 p.m. | ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

1 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah

5 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

Kansas State vs. LSU

9 p.m. | ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

8 p.m. | ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

College football bowl games scores, results

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season.

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season).

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: