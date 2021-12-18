Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 18, 2021 Western Kentucky's Zappe breaks FBS single-season passing yards, touchdowns records These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the Boca Raton Bowl needing just 289 passing yards and five touchdown passes to break two respective single-season FBS records, held by Texas Tech's B.J. Symons (5,833 yards) and LSU's Joe Burrow (60 touchdowns). Well, it took Zappe less than a half of football against Appalachian State's defense to take down one of the records, and by the end of the afternoon, he had broken the other after a massive send-off performance in which he threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns. In the closing moments of the first half, Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns caught a 43-yard pass from Zappe, which allowed him to pass Symons' single-season record and then three plays later, Zappe connected with Sterns on a 10-yard touchdown reception, which gave Zappe his fourth passing touchdown of the game, tying Burrow's mark from two seasons ago. Western Kentucky entered halftime with a 31-24 lead, thanks to Zappe completing 24-of-31 attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns. On the Hilltoppers' second possession of the second half, Zappe broke Burrow's single-season passing touchdown record with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley, his 61st of the season. makes more The king! #TopsOnTop | @baileyzappe04 pic.twitter.com/Jrpda4esAY — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 18, 2021 BOWL SEASON: Complete bowl schedule and TV guide Western Kentucky won the Boca Raton Bowl 59-38 over Appalachian State. Zappe entered the bowl with 5,545 passing yards this season, which was almost 1,100 more than Virginia's Brennan Armstrong and Mississippi State's Will Rogers, who each entered the postseason with 4,449 yards. Zappe, in his fifth season of college, transferred to Western Kentucky from Houston Baptist, where he threw for more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter. Zappe finished the season with a record 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns as he rewrote parts of the FBS record book. This season, the Hilltoppers went 8-4 in the regular season, including a 7-1 mark in C-USA play that allowed them to play UTSA for the conference championship, which the Roadrunners won 49-41. The Hilltoppers finished the season 9-5. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: National championship preview| Alabama dominates Cincinnati | Georgia throttles Michigan | Covid policy BOWL SEASON: Game times, TV info | Conference records | Top 25 teams RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles How Western Kentucky's win over Louisville helped bring some joy after a dark week for the area With COVID as the main issue facing college basketball, Western Kentucky overcame a different one to beat Louisville on Saturday. READ MORE 5 finalists for 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award announced The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. The annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in Division I men's college basketball. READ MORE 10 college basketball National Player of the Year candidates, ranked These are 10 men's basketball mid-season National Player of the Year candidates, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE