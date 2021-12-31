These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on New Year's Eve this season. No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 4 Cincinnati in the first semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl and will face No. 3 Georgia after its Orange Bowl victory over No. 2 Michigan in the national championship on Jan. 10.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

The 2021-22 CFP national championship is set to be played on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

GAME RECAPS: Alabama vs. Cincinnati | Michigan vs. Georgia

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is on ESPN. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida

RANKINGS: Latest College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches Poll

2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5

RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

When will the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2021-22 College Football Playoff was announced during the last top 25 rankings show at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5 on ESPN. The field consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati. New Year's Six matchups were also revealed at that time.

Here was the final top 25 rankings:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25

2020-21 College Football Playoff scores, results

2020 season