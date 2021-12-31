NCAA.com | December 31, 2021 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on New Year's Eve this season. No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 4 Cincinnati in the first semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl and will face No. 3 Georgia after its Orange Bowl victory over No. 2 Michigan in the national championship on Jan. 10. Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule: 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 |Cotton Bowl (semifinal) No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 | Orange Bowl (semifinal) No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama | National Championship Game | 8 p.m. ET | Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 | ESPN The 2021-22 CFP national championship is set to be played on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. GAME RECAPS: Alabama vs. Cincinnati | Michigan vs. Georgia When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship? The CFP national championship will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is on ESPN. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Year (Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida RANKINGS: Latest College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates 2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10 2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8 2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6 2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5 RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles When will the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field selected? The four teams selected to the 2021-22 College Football Playoff was announced during the last top 25 rankings show at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5 on ESPN. The field consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati. New Year's Six matchups were also revealed at that time. Here was the final top 25 rankings: RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25 2020-21 College Football Playoff scores, results 2020 season Rose Bowl (Jan. 1 2021): No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 (in Arlington, Texas) Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2021): No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 (in New Orleans, Louisiana) CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 11, 2021): No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 (in Miami Gardens, Florida). LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: National championship preview| Alabama dominates Cincinnati | Georgia throttles Michigan | Covid policy BOWL SEASON: Game times, TV info | Conference records | Top 25 teams RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times Here's the list of the 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule. Get the times, TV channels, schedule and scores here for bowl season. READ MORE 2021-22 conference bowl records: Scores, updates through the College Football Playoff Here are the latest bowl records for every conference. This will be updated after every college football bowl game. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games We're into bowl season for the 2021 college football season. Get College Football Playoff rankings here, including the schedule and scores for all teams. READ MORE