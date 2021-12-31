Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 1, 2022 Cincinnati, the last undefeated college football team, loses to Alabama in College Football Playoff Semifinal These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The final undefeated college football team at the FBS level — Cincinnati — lost for the first time during the 2021 college football season in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinals in the Cotton Bowl to No. 1 Alabama, 27-6. The Bearcats finished the season with a 13-1 record. Playing then-No. 21 Houston (11-1) in the AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati kept its then-perfect record alive with a 35-20 win in Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats found themselves in an early hole but led 14-10 after the first quarter, then scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Cougars. Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford had 18 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Desmond Ridder had an efficient performance as he completed 11-of-17 attempts for 190 yards and three scores. Click or tap here for live updates from the 2021 Cotton Bowl. RANKINGS: See all the latest FBS polls LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: National championship preview| Alabama dominates Cincinnati | Georgia throttles Michigan | Covid policy BOWL SEASON: Game times, TV info | Conference records | Top 25 teams RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014. READ MORE College basketball NCAA tournament contenders: Alabama, Illinois and Memphis' holiday wishes Here's one thing that several NCAA tournament contenders are likely wishing for this holiday season. READ MORE Men's basketball shot selections are becoming more uniform and that means fewer midrange 2s From 2012 to 2020, the percent of 2-point jumpers decreased by 5.5 percentage points. READ MORE