The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Alabama will face Georgia in the eighth CFP title game.

Last season, Alabama routed Ohio State, 52-24, to win its third CFP national title and sixth national championship overall under coach Nick Saban.

The top four teams in the last College Football Playoff rankings of the season played in the semifinals on Dec. 31, 2021. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2021-22 title game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The game will be on ESPN.

Scores from the 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals?

2021-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD — Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD — Jan. 5

When is the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field selected?

The semifinalists were revealed at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5. It marked the final of six CFP rankings announcements of the season.

For reference, here's the schedule for CFP top 25 announcements:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 (Selection Day)

College Football Playoff National Championship Game history

YEAR

(GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season