Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 2, 2022

Track which conferences are winning the 2021-2022 bowl season

There are nearly four dozen 40 FBS bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship. NCAA.com is keeping track of every conference's record during bowl season. This article will be updated after each bowl game this season. Conference (Bowl TEAMS) Record winning percentage American (4) 3-1 .750 ACC (6) 2-4 .333 Big 12 (7) 4-2 .666 Big Ten (10) 6-4 .600 C-USA (8) 3-5 .375 INDependents (4) 2-2 .500 MAC (8) 3-5 .375 Mountain West (6) 5-1 .833 Pac-12 (5) 0-5 .000 SEC (12) 5-6 .454 Sun Belt (4) 3-1 .750 MORE: 7 college football bowl games you can't miss American Athletic Conference (4) Record: 3-1 Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17 | Myrtle Beach Bowl UCF 29, Florida 17 | Gasparilla Bowl Memphis vs. Hawai'i | Hawai'i Bowl | Game will not be played (Hawai'i unable to play due to COVID-19 cases along with season-ending injuries and transfers) East Carolina vs. Boston College | Military Bowl | Game will not be played (Boston College unable to play due to COVID-19 cases within program) No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13 | Birmingham Bowl SMU vs. Virginia | Fenway Bowl | Game will not be played (Virginia unable to play due to COVID-19 cases within program) No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 | Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal) Atlantic Coast Conference (6) Record: 2-4 Boston College vs. East Carolina | Military Bowl | Game will not be played (Boston College unable to play due to COVID-19 cases within program) Air Force 31, Louisville 28 | First Responder Bowl No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA | Holiday Bowl | Game will not be played (UCLA unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the program) Virginia vs. SMU | Fenway Bowl | Game will not be played (Virginia unable to play due to COVID-19 cases within program) Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10 | Pinstripe Bowl No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13 | Cheez-It Bowl South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21 | Duke's Mayo Bowl No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pitt 21 | Peach Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out because of COVID) | Gator Bowl Big 12 (7) Record: 4-2 Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7 | Liberty Bowl Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13 | Cheez-It Bowl No. 16 Oklahoma 47, No. 14 Oregon 32 | Alamo Bowl No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35 | Fiesta Bowl No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7 | Sugar Bowl Kansas State vs. LSU | Texas Bowl | 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 | ESPN Big Ten (10) Record: 6-4 Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10 | Pinstripe Bowl Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 | Music City Bowl No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pitt 21 | Peach Bowl Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13 | Las Vegas Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out because of COVID) | Gator Bowl No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 | Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10 | Outback Bowl No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17 | Citrus Bowl No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45 | Rose Bowl Conference USA (8) Record: 3-5 Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 | Bahamas Bowl Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 | Boca Raton Bowl Fresno State 31, UTEP 24 | New Mexico Bowl UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28 | Independence Bowl No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21 | New Orleans Bowl Old Dominion 17, Tulsa 30 | Myrtle Beach Bowl UTSA 24, No. 24 San Diego State 38 | Frisco Bowl Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14 | Frisco Football Classic Independents (4) Record: 2-2 UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28 | Independence Bowl Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20 | LendingTree Bowl Army 24, Missouri 22 | Armed Forces Bowl No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35 | Fiesta Bowl Mid-American Conference (8) Record: 3-5 Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 | Bahamas Bowl Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41 | Cure Bowl Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20 | LendingTree Bowl Wyoming 52, Kent State 38 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14 | Frisco Football Classic Georgia State 51, Ball State 20 | Camellia Bowl Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24 | Quick Lane Bowl Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21| Sun Bowl Mountain West Conference (6) Record: 5-1 Fresno State 31, UTEP 24 | New Mexico Bowl Utah State 24, Oregon State 13 | LA Bowl Wyoming 52, Kent State 38 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA 24 | Frisco Bowl Hawai'i vs. Memphis | Hawai'i Bowl | Game will not be played (Hawai'i unable to play due to COVID-19 cases along with season-ending injuries and transfers) Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24 | Quick Lane Bowl Air Force 31, Louisville 28 | First Responder Bowl Pac-12 (5) Record: 0-5 Utah State 24, Oregon State 13 | LA Bowl UCLA vs. No. 18 NC State | Holiday Bowl | Game will not be played (UCLA unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the program) No. 16 Oklahoma 47, No. 14 Oregon 32 | Alamo Bowl Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13 | Las Vegas Bowl Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 | Sun Bowl No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45 | Rose Bowl SEC (12) Record: 5-6 Army 24, Missouri 22 | Armed Forces Bowl UCF 29, Florida 17 | Gasparilla Bowl No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13 | Birmingham Bowl Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7 | Liberty Bowl South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21 | Duke's Mayo Bowl Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 | Music City Bowl No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 | Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal) No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 | Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10 | Outback Bowl No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17 | Citrus Bowl No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7 | Sugar Bowl LSU vs. Kansas State | Texas Bowl | 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 | ESPN No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia | CFP National Championship | 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 | ESPN Sun Belt Conference (4) Record: 3-1 Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41 | Cure Bowl Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 | Boca Raton Bowl No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21| New Orleans Bowl Georgia State 51, Ball State 20 | Camellia Bowl LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: National championship preview| Alabama dominates Cincinnati | Georgia throttles Michigan | Covid policy BOWL SEASON: Game times, TV info | Conference records | Top 25 teams RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 