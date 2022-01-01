Track which conferences are winning the 2021-2022 bowl season

TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 2, 2022

There are nearly four dozen 40 FBS bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship. NCAA.com is keeping track of every conference's record during bowl season. This article will be updated after each bowl game this season.

Conference (Bowl TEAMS) Record winning percentage
American (4) 3-1 .750
ACC (6) 2-4 .333
Big 12 (7) 4-2 .666
Big Ten (10) 6-4 .600
C-USA (8) 3-5 .375
INDependents (4) 2-2 .500
MAC (8) 3-5 .375
Mountain West (6) 5-1 .833
Pac-12 (5) 0-5 .000
SEC (12) 5-6 .454
Sun Belt (4) 3-1 .750

American Athletic Conference (4)

Record: 3-1

Atlantic Coast Conference (6)

Record: 2-4

Big 12 (7)

Record: 4-2

Big Ten (10)

Record: 6-4

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (4)

Record: 2-2

Mid-American Conference (8)

Record: 3-5

Mountain West Conference (6)

Record: 5-1

Pac-12 (5)

Record: 0-5

SEC (12)

Record: 5-6

Sun Belt Conference (4)

Record: 3-1

