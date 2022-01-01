NCAA.com | January 2, 2022 College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Check out the top 25 rankings here for bowl season below. Alabama and Georgia picked up wins in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Check out a look at the complete top 25 scores, using the final CFP rankings. College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia | CFP National Championship Game | 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 | Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal) No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 | Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35 | Fiesta Bowl No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45 | Rose Bowl No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7 | Sugar Bowl No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pitt 21 | Peach Bowl UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28 | Independence Bowl No. 14 Oregon 47, No. 16 Oklahoma 22 | Alamo Bowl No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17 | Citrus Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M pulled out - COVID) | Gator Bowl No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA | Holiday Bowl — CANCELED No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13 | Cheez-It Bowl No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13 | Birmingham Bowl No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10 | Outback Bowl No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21 | New Orleans Bowl No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA 24 | Frisco Bowl Click or tap here for a live scoreboard College Football Playoff rankings: Final top 25 poll RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25 College football scores: Week 14 Top 25 results All times ET. Saturday, Dec. 4 No. 9 Baylor 21, No. 5 Oklahoma State 16 | Big 12 Championship Game Utah State 46, No. 19 San Diego State 13 No. 24 Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 16 | Sun Belt Championship Game No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 | SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Georgia) No. 4 Cincinnati 35, No. 21 Houston 20 | AAC Championship Game No. 2 Michigan 42, No. 13 Iowa 3 (Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana) No. 15 Pitt 45, No. 16 Wake Forest 21 (ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina) Friday, Dec. 3 No. 17 Utah 38, No. 10 Oregon 10 | Pac-12 Championship Game College football scores: Week 13 Top 25 results Saturday, Nov. 27 No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27 No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 No. 6 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14 No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33 No. 8 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29 No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27 No. 13 BYU 35, USC 31 Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 14 LSU 27, No. 15 Texas A&M 24 No. 18 Wake Forest 40, Boston College 10 North Texas 45, No. 22 UTSA 23 No. 23 Clemson 30, South Carolina 0 No. 24 Houston 45, UConn 17 Thursday, Nov. 25 No. 9 Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 21 Friday, Nov. 26 No. 4 Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13 No. 16 Iowa 28, Nebraska 21 No. 19 Utah 28, Colorado 13 No. 20 NC State 34, North Carolina 30 No. 21 San Diego State 27, Boise State 16 No. 25 Arkansas 34, Missouri 17 College football scores: Week 12 Top 25 results Saturday, Nov. 20 No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7 No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35 No. 23 Utah 38, No. 3 Oregon 7 No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7 No. 5 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14 No. 6 Michigan 59, Maryland 18 No. 8 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0 No. 9 Oklahoma State 23, Texas Tech 0 Clemson 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 27 No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10 No. 12 Ole Miss 31, Vanderbilt 17 No. 13 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21 No. 14 BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17 No. 15 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28 No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3 No. 17 Iowa 33, Illinois 23 No. 18 Pitt 48, Virginia 38 No. 20 NC State 41, Syracuse 17 No. 22 UTSA 34, UAB 31 No. 25 Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10 Friday, Nov. 19 No. 19 San Diego State 28, UNLV 20 No. 24 Houston 31, Memphis 13 College football scores: Week 11 Top 25 results Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt 30, North Carolina 23 Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28 Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 No. 3 Oregon 38, Washington State 24 No. 4 Ohio State 59, No. 19 Purdue 31 No. 6 Michigan 21, Penn State 17 No. 7 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14 No. 9 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3 No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 No. 15 Ole Miss 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19 No. 12 Wake Forest 45, No. 16 NC State 42 No. 14 BYU — No game Mississippi State 43, No. 17 Auburn 34 No. 18 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 No. 20 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22 No. 22 San Diego State 23, Nevada 21 No. 23 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17 No. 24 Utah 38, Arizona 29 No. 25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT) College football scores: Week 10 Top 25 results Saturday, Nov. 6 No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 No. 8 Oklahoma — No game North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3 No. 15 BYU 59, Idaho State 14 No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14 Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28 Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42 No. 19 NC State 28, Florida State 14 Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6 No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 No. 22 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 Boise State 40, No. 23 Fresno State 14 No. 24 San Diego State 17, Hawai'i 10 No. 25 Pitt 54, Duke 29 College football scores: Week 9 Top 25 results Saturday, Oct. 30 No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20 No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34 Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday, Oct. 28 No. 24 Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times Here's the list of the 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule. 