NCAA.com | January 2, 2022 Rose Bowl: Memorable moments, all-time history Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892 Share The Rose Bowl, the "granddaddy of them all," was first played on Jan. 1, 1902, at Tournament Park. It was not exactly a thriller, as top-ranked Michigan trounced Stanford 49-0. It was started as the centerpiece to the "Tournament of Roses," a yearly festival put on by the Valley Hunt Club that began in 1890. Before the advent of the football game, the parade staged events like tugs-of-war, polo matches and even greased-pig catching. The inaugural game was such a blowout that the Rose Bowl did not return for 14 years. In its place, parade organizers staged chariot races and even ostrich races. However, in 1916, it returned as Washington State beat Brown 14-0. Seven years later, due to the popularity of the yearly game, the Rose Bowl Stadium was built in Pasadena. The rest is history. In 2022, Ohio State won the Rose Bowl defeating Utah 48-45 in a record-setting day. More on that below. HISTORY: Best walk-ons ever | Notable firsts, milestones | Records that will never be broken Memorable moments • In 1925, Notre Dame made what is to date its only Rose Bowl appearance. Boy, was it memorable. Elmer Layden, one of the Irish's famed "Four Horsemen" (a defensive unit), scored three touchdowns. Two of those TDs came on interception returns of more than 70 yards. • In 1929, Cal's Roy "Wrong Way" Riegels earned his nickname at the Rose Bowl, picking up a Georgia Tech fumble and running it 65 yards the wrong way, narroowly avoiding a safety. • It's likely that even to this day if you mention the name "Joe Germaine" to an Arizona State fan, they probably will twitch. In the final 1:40 of the 1997 game, Germaine, Ohio State's quarterback, drove the Buckeyes down the field, finally connecting on a 5-yard TD pass to David Boston with 19 seconds left to give Arizona State its only loss of the season 20-17. • In 2005 and 2006, Vince Young made the Rose Bowl his personal playground. In 2005, then a sophomore for Texas, lit up Michigan, scoring all five Longhorn touchdowns and accounting for 372 yards of total offense, including 192 yards rushing in Texas' 38-37 victory against Michigan. In 2006, he went even further, piling up 467 yards of total offense, including 200 yards rushing as Texas beat USC 41-38. • In 2022, Ohio State and Utah lit up the Rose Bowl scoreboard, with the Buckeyes winning 48-45. Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud set became the first Ohio State passer to throw for more than 500 yards in a game with 573; he also tied the Ohio State single-game passing touchdown record with six scores. Stroud's passing yards and touchdowns were also Rose Bowl records. Stroud's top target on the day was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba put on a show with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns; in the Rose Bowl, Smith-Njigba broke the Ohio State single-season receiving yards record and set an FBS bowl game record for single-game receiving yards. Fellow Buckeye wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. also scored three touchdowns. Harrison and Smith-Njigba tied the Rose Bowl record for receiving touchdowns. For all the records set in the 2022 Rose Bowl, the deciding play came on a field goal. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles made a 19-yard kick with nine seconds to go to with the exhilarating game. ROSE BOWL RESULTS YEAR WINNER SCORE LOSER SCORE 1902 Michigan 49 Stanford 0 1916 Washington State 14 Brown 0 1917 Oregon 14 Pennsylvania 0 1918 Mare Island-USMC 19 Camp Lewis-US Army 7 1919 Great Lakes-US Navy 17 Mare Island 0 1920 Harvard 7 Oregon 6 1921 California 28 Ohio State 0 1922 California 0 Washington & Jefferson 0 (tie) 1923 USC 14 Penn State 3 1924 Washington 14 Navy 14 (tie) 1925 Notre Dame 27 Stanford 10 1926 Alabama 20 Washington 19 1927 Stanford 7 Alabama 7 (tie) 1928 Stanford 7 Pittsburgh 6 1929 Georgia Tech 8 California 7 1930 USC 47 Pittsburgh 14 1931 Alabama 24 Washington State 0 1932 USC 21 Tulane 12 1933 USC 35 Pittsburgh 0 1934 Columbia 7 Stanford 0 1935 Alabama 29 Stanford 13 1936 Stanford 7 SMU 0 1937 Pittsburgh 21 Washington 0 1938 California 13 Alabama 0 1939 USC 7 Duke 3 1940 USC 14 Tennessee 0 1941 Stanford 21 Nebraska 13 *1942 Oregon State 20 Duke 16 1943 Georgia 9 UCLA 0 1944 USC 29 Washington 0 1945 USC 25 Tennessee 0 1946 Alabama 34 USC 14 1947 Illinois 45 UCLA 14 1948 Michigan 49 USC 0 1949 Northwestern 20 California 14 1950 Ohio State 17 California 14 1951 Michigan 14 California 6 1952 Illinois 40 Stanford 7 1953 USC 7 Wisconsin 0 1954 Michigan State 28 UCLA 20 1955 Ohio State 20 USC 7 1956 Michigan State 17 UCLA 14 1957 Iowa 35 Oregon State 19 1958 Ohio State 10 Oregon 7 1959 Iowa 38 California 12 1960 Washington 44 Wisconsin 8 1961 Washington 17 Minnesota 7 1962 Minnesota 21 UCLA 3 1963 USC 42 Wisconsin 37 1964 Illinois 17 Washington 7 1965 Michigan 34 Oregon State 7 1966 UCLA 14 Michigan State 12 1967 Purdue 14 USC 13 1968 USC 14 Indiana 3 1969 Ohio State 27 USC 16 1970 USC 10 Michigan 3 1971 Stanford 27 Ohio State 17 1972 Stanford 13 Michigan 12 1973 USC 42 Ohio State 17 1974 Ohio State 42 USC 21 1975 USC 18 Ohio State 17 1976 UCLA 23 Ohio State 10 1977 USC 14 Michigan 6 1978 Washington 27 Michigan 20 1979 USC 17 Michigan 10 1980 USC 17 Ohio State 16 1981 Michigan 23 Washington 6 1982 Washington 28 Iowa 0 1983 UCLA 24 Michigan 14 1984 UCLA 45 Illinois 9 1985 USC 20 Ohio State 17 1986 UCLA 45 Iowa 28 1987 Arizona State 22 Michigan 15 1988 Michigan State 20 USC 17 1989 Michigan 22 USC 14 1990 USC 17 Michigan 10 1991 Washington 46 Iowa 34 1992 Washington 34 Michigan 14 1993 Michigan 38 Washington 31 1994 Wisconsin 21 UCLA 16 1995 Penn State 38 Oregon 20 1996 USC 41 Northwestern 32 1997 Ohio State 20 Arizona State 17 1998 Michigan 21 Washington State 16 1999 Wisconsin 38 UCLA 31 2000 Wisconsin 17 Stanford 9 2001 Washington 34 Purdue 24 2002 Miami (Fla.) 37 Nebraska 14 2003 Oklahoma 34 Washington State 14 2004 USC 28 Michigan 14 2005 Texas 38 Michigan 37 2006 Texas 41 USC 38 2007 USC 32 Michigan 18 2008 USC 49 Illinois 17 2009 USC 38 Penn State 24 2010 Ohio State 26 Oregon 17 2011 TCU 21 Wisconsin 19 2012 Oregon 45 Wisconsin 38 2013 Stanford 20 Wisconsin 14 2014 Michigan State 24 Stanford 20 2015 Oregon 59 Florida State 20 2016 Stanford 45 Iowa 16 2017 USC 52 Penn State 49 2018 Georgia 54 Oklahoma 48 2019 Ohio State 28 Washington 23 2020 Oregon 28 Wisconsin 27 2021 Alabama 31 Notre Dame 14 2022 Ohio State 48 Utah 45 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: National championship preview| Alabama dominates Cincinnati | Georgia throttles Michigan | Covid policy BOWL SEASON: Game times, TV info | Conference records | Top 25 teams RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times Here's the list of the 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule. 