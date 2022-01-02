TRENDING:

🌹 Ohio State makes history at Rose Bowl

Bowl schedule, scores

Georgia vs. Alabama for CFP title

🏀 No. 1 Baylor def. Iowa State, stays unbeaten
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | January 2, 2022

2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2021-22 college football bowl season continues Tuesday, Jan. 4 with the Texas Bowl.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the College Football Playoff semifinals saw Alabama defeat Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia defeat Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The Tide and Bulldogs meet for the title on Monday, Jan. 10.

2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. LSU
9 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama
8 p.m. | ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

College football bowl games scores, results

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Independence Bowl
UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

LendingTree Bowl
Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

LA Bowl
Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

New Orleans Bowl
No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming 52, Kent State 38 
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl
No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
Army 24, Missouri 22
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Gasparilla Bowl
UCF 29, Florida 17
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai'i — Game will not be played (Hawai'i unable to play due to COVID-19 cases along with season-ending injuries and transfers)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl
No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

First Responder Bowl
Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games

Holiday Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA — Game will not be played (UCLA unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the program)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Cheez-It Bowl
No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl
No. 16 Oklahoma 47, No. 14 Oregon 32
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl
Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Peach Bowl
No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pittsburgh 21
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl
No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out because of COVID)
TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl
Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 (Miami (Fla.) out because of COVID)
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

 

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl
No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl
No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl
No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season.

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season).

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:

  • 2021 season (Jan. 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

2021-22 conference bowl records: Scores, updates through the College Football Playoff

Here are the latest bowl records for every conference. This will be updated after every college football bowl game.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

We're into bowl season for the 2021 college football season. Get College Football Playoff rankings here, including the schedule and scores for all teams.
READ MORE

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2021 season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners