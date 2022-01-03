Greg Johnson | NCAA.com | January 6, 2022 Contingency plan approved for 2021-22 FCS title game if impacted by COVID-19 FCS championship preview: A closer look at Montana State vs. North Dakota State Share The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Monday approved a contingency plan in case the Division I Football Championship Subdivision title game is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the game between North Dakota State and Montana State is scheduled to be played Saturday in Frisco, Texas. 🏆: Follow along with the 2021 FCS Championship Game The contingency plan includes setting the minimum participation numbers for each team to 53 eligible players (seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback) and two countable coaches. If a team falls below these minimums, a school still could choose to play. Both teams are scheduled to arrive at the championship site on Wednesday. BRACKET: See the 2021 FCS bracket If one or both teams fall below the minimum numbers for eligible players and choose not to play prior to arriving at the championship site, the Division I Football Committee will look to move the FCS title game to Jan. 14. The game would remain in Frisco. If both teams arrive at the final site and one or both teams fall below the established minimum participation numbers, the following policy would take effect: If one team is unable to play in the title game, the Division I Football Committee will declare the game as a no-contest, and the available team will be the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS champion. If both teams are unable to play after arriving in Frisco, the game will be declared a no-contest, and the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS championship will be vacated. 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 | Simple Ratings System 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats | HBCU Football Weirdly executed fake field goal evolves into touchback punt in FCS championship game Check out one of the weirdest 4th & 2 play calls you've ever seen from the 2021 FCS championship game. READ MORE FCS championship: How North Dakota State and Montana State reached the title game After a wild 2021 season, FCS football will crown a new champion when the Montana State Bobcats and North Dakota State Bison battle Saturday afternoon. As the Bobcats and Bison near the pinnacle of the sport, let's take a look back at their journeys. READ MORE Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks to end FCS title drought against North Dakota State Despite being a first-time head coach, Montana State's Brent Vigen has the Bobcats in the 2021 FCS national championship game. Yet, before he got to the championship stage as a head coach, Vigen wasn't a stranger to winning. READ MORE