Contingency plan approved for 2021-22 FCS title game if impacted by COVID-19

The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Monday approved a contingency plan in case the Division I Football Championship Subdivision title game is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the game between North Dakota State and Montana State is scheduled to be played Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

🏆: Follow along with the 2021 FCS Championship Game

The contingency plan includes setting the minimum participation numbers for each team to 53 eligible players (seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback) and two countable coaches. If a team falls below these minimums, a school still could choose to play.

Both teams are scheduled to arrive at the championship site on Wednesday.

BRACKET: See the 2021 FCS bracket

If one or both teams fall below the minimum numbers for eligible players and choose not to play prior to arriving at the championship site, the Division I Football Committee will look to move the FCS title game to Jan. 14. The game would remain in Frisco.

If both teams arrive at the final site and one or both teams fall below the established minimum participation numbers, the following policy would take effect: