Cooper Kupp: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Cooper Kupp had one of the greatest college careers from a wide receiver in FCS history. Starting with his true freshman season, Kupp dominated the competition setting school, conference and FCS records. He won the top FCS offensive honor, the Walter Payton Award in 2015 to go along with his 30 career first-team All-American honors.

Here's everything you need to know about Cooper Kupp’s college career.

The vitals on Cooper Kupp

School: Eastern Washington

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-2

Weight: 208 pounds

Years active: 2013-2016

Here are Cooper Kupp’s career stats in college.

Year games Receptions Rec/G Yards YD/REC TD 2013 15 93 6.2 1,691 18.2 21 2014 13 104 8.0 1,431 13.8 16 2015 11 114 10.4 1,642 14.4 19 2016 13 117 9.0 1,700 14.5 17 Career 52 428 8.2 6,464 15.1 73

Where did Cooper Kupp go to college?

Cooper Kupp, a native of Yakima, Washington, attended Eastern Washington. Per 247Sports, Kupp signed with Eastern Washington over an offer from Idaho State.

What kind of prospect was Cooper Kupp in high school?

Kupp was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball at Davis High School. In basketball, Kupp won the State 4A Tournament championship during his senior year. On the gridiron, he was an unanimous first-team All-Columbia Basin Big Nine League wide receiver and defensive back, setting a school record with 22 total touchdowns.

What was Cooper Kupp's record in college?

In the 52 games Kupp played in college, Eastern Washington won 41 games going 28-4 in the Big Sky. Kupp’s Eagles won three Big Sky titles, making the FCS Playoffs during his freshmen, sophomore and senior season.

Records set by Cooper Kupp

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Kupp in college:

College football records

1st in college football all-division career receiving yards: 6,464 yards

FCS records

1st in FCS career receiving touchdowns: 73 touchdowns

1st in FCS career receptions: 428 receptions

1st in FCS career receiving yards per game: 124.3 yards

1st in FCS average TDs per game: 1.40 touchdowns

1st in FCS games with at least 100 receiving yards: 31 games

1st in FCS career points: 395 points

1st in FCS consecutive games with a reception: 52 games

6th in FCS single-season pass receptions: 107 receptions in 2016

4th in FCS single-season receiving yards: 1,700 in 2016

Big Sky records

1st in Big Sky career total touchdowns: 77 touchdowns

1st in Big Sky single-season receptions: 117 receptions

1st in Big Sky career receptions per game: 8.23 receptions

Eastern Washington records

1st in Eastern Washington single-game receptions: 20 receptions

1st in Eastern Washington career all-purpose yards: 7,038 yards

1st in Eastern Washington career punt return touchdowns: 3 touchdowns

FCS freshman records

1st in FCS freshman receptions: 93 receptions

1st in FCS freshman receiving yards: 1,691 yards

1st in FCS freshman receiving touchdowns: 21 touchdowns

What were some of Cooper Kupp's best games in college?

Here are some of Kupp's most notable performances in college:

Eastern Washington 42, No. 14 Cal Poly 41 | Nov. 5, 2016

Eight receptions, 140 yards, three touchdowns

Eastern Washington 45, Washington State 42 | Sept. 3, 2016

12 receptions, 206 yards, three touchdowns

Eastern Washington 43, Northern Colorado 41 | Oct. 24, 2015

20 receptions, 275 yards, three touchdowns

Eastern Washington 45, Idaho State 28 | Oct. 17, 2015

14 receptions, 161 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, one punt return touchdown, one 24-yard passing touchdown.

Oregon 61, Eastern Washington 42 | Sept. 5, 2015

15 receptions, 246 yards, three touchdowns

Washington 59, Eastern Washington 52 | Sept. 6, 2014

Eight receptions, 145 yards, three touchdowns

FCS Playoff Quarterfinals: Illinois State 59, Eastern Washington 46 | Dec. 13, 2014

10 receptions, 185 yards, two touchdowns

Eastern Washington 42, No. 10 Montana 37 | Oct. 26, 2013

11 receptions, 182 yards and two touchdowns

Eastern Washington 49, No. 25 (FBS) Oregon State 46 | Aug. 31, 2013

Five receptions, 119 yards, two touchdowns (Kupp’s first college game)

What awards did Cooper Kupp win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Kupp won in college:

2013 Jerry Rice Award (2013)

Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year (2013)

Phil Steel first-team freshman All-American (2013)

WCFF first-team FCS All-American (2013, 2015-16)

2x Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2015-16)

4x First-team All-Big Sky Conference Wide Receiver (2013-16)

Second-team All-Big Sky Conference Punt Returner (2016)

Third-team All-Big Sky Conference Punt Returner (2014)

4x Consensus (AFCA, AP, STATS) FCS All-American (2013-16)

2x First-team Division I Academic All-American (2015-16)

Second-team Division I Academic All-American (2014)

Walter Payton Award (2015)

FCS Athletic Director’s Association Offensive Player of the Year (2016)

What did people say about Cooper Kupp?

Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin, on Kupp’s senior season: “What he is doing is phenomenal, especially considering how productive he can be when everybody knows he's going to get balls thrown his way ... He has a competitiveness, will and desire to chase perfection.”

Baldwin on Kupp’s record-breaking day at Northern Colorado in 2015: “You become so numb to it that you don’t realize how special it is. In the game you know he is getting a lot of touches, but the next thing you know you see 20 for 275. It’s a number you just never expect to see next to a receiver...He has all the tools as not just a football player, but as a human. We’re just lucky and enjoying every day we get to spend with him. It’s something special.”

Former Oregon secondary coach John Neal before a 2015 game: “He’s Superman. He’s one of those players that when you watch him, he’s in complete command of everything.”