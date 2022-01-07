Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 7, 2022 The top plays from Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land’s 2021 season at Florida A&M Montana State coach Brent Vigen on preparing for FCS championship vs. North Dakota State Share Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land was named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the best defensive player in FCS football. Land is the first Rattler and fifth HBCU player to win the award in its 27-year history after leading the nation in sacks (19.0) and tackles for loss (25.5) en route to Florida A&M earning a berth in the 2021 FCS playoffs. RELATED: A complete history of the Buck Buchanan Award Isaiah Land has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top plays from his 2021 season. The top plays from Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land's 2021 season A big day against Alabama State puts Land on the map Isaiah Land had a quiet start to the season, only notching two sacks through his first three games. However, a quiet start turned into a breakthrough performance when Alabama State came to Tallahassee to start October. Against the Hornets, Land had three sacks and four tackles for loss, leading a shutout performance for Florida A&M's defense. Zay Land went full 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘 last night recording 3 sacks!#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/tMCioid3kp — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 3, 2021 ALL-HBCU: The top players, by position, in the 2021 HBCU football season Five sack day earns Land national attention Land followed up his performance against Alabama State with a more spectacular showing against South Carolina State. Land set a new Florida A&M record with five sacks, adding 4.5 tackles for loss. After the game, Land was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and earned national honors from multiple outlets. The nation’s sack leader Isaiah Land is quarterbacks and offensive linemen’s worst nightmare!#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/BvtAnImdXR — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 11, 2021 MORE HBCU FOOTBALL: See all that's happened in the 2021 HBCU football season More from Land in 2021 Isaiah Land led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Last spring, Southern's Jordan Lewis led the nation in the same categories en route to the Buck Buchanan Award. With Land winning the latest edition of the award, he keeps the Buck Buchanan trophy in the SWAC. See more highlights from his season below. 🚨 𝗜𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼!🚨 Land is one of three to receive an invitation to Frisco for the Jan. 7 announcement of the 2021 @FCS_STATS Buck Buchanan Award (FCS National DPOY). 📰 https://t.co/QJteo53KRR#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/6pLNqJF50q — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 8, 2021 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 | Simple Ratings System 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats | HBCU Football Georgia pulls away from Alabama to win first national title since 1980 A fourth quarter push from Georgia was enough to push the Bulldogs over the edge to win their first national title since 1980. READ MORE College football schedule: When does the 2022 college football season start? Here's everything you need to know for the start of the 2022 college football season. The first games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. READ MORE 2021-22 conference bowl records: Scores, updates through the College Football Playoff Here are the latest bowl records for every conference. This will be updated after every college football bowl game. READ MORE