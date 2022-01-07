The top plays from Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land’s 2021 season at Florida A&M

Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land was named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the best defensive player in FCS football. Land is the first Rattler and fifth HBCU player to win the award in its 27-year history after leading the nation in sacks (19.0) and tackles for loss (25.5) en route to Florida A&M earning a berth in the 2021 FCS playoffs.

Isaiah Land has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top plays from his 2021 season.

A big day against Alabama State puts Land on the map

Isaiah Land had a quiet start to the season, only notching two sacks through his first three games. However, a quiet start turned into a breakthrough performance when Alabama State came to Tallahassee to start October. Against the Hornets, Land had three sacks and four tackles for loss, leading a shutout performance for Florida A&M's defense.

Five sack day earns Land national attention

Land followed up his performance against Alabama State with a more spectacular showing against South Carolina State. Land set a new Florida A&M record with five sacks, adding 4.5 tackles for loss. After the game, Land was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and earned national honors from multiple outlets.

More from Land in 2021

Isaiah Land led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Last spring, Southern's Jordan Lewis led the nation in the same categories en route to the Buck Buchanan Award. With Land winning the latest edition of the award, he keeps the Buck Buchanan trophy in the SWAC. See more highlights from his season below.