Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 7, 2022 The top plays from Walter Payton Award winner Eric Barriere’s 2021 season at Eastern Washington Montana State coach Brent Vigen on preparing for FCS championship vs. North Dakota State Share Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named the 2021 Walter Payton Award winner as the best offensive player in FCS football. Barriere is the fourth Eagle to win the award in its 35-year history after throwing for 5,070 yards and 46 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Barriere added 222 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. RELATED: A complete history of the Walter Payton Award Eric Barriere has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top plays from his 2021 season. The top plays from Walter Payton Award winner Eric Barriere's 2021 season Playoff scramble breaks ankles In the first round of the FCS playoffs, Eric Barriere drove the ball into Northern Iowa territory. As Barriere dropped back to pass, he evaded a would-be sack before taking off down field. What happened next was spectacular. EWU QB breaks tackles, and ankles, in wild scramble touchdown PLAYOFFS: Everything from every round of the 2021 FCS Championship tourney Threading the needle Before Barriere took off for that scramble touchdown, he showed off his arm talent. Barrier rifled a pass in between two defenders for a touchdown. Thread the needle, @EB3__@EWUFootball strikes first on this toss from the Walter Payton Award finalist#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/EF3TperrPN — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 27, 2021 A huge throw leads to an upset Eastern Washington upset UNLV to land the rare FCS-over-FBS upset in early September. In a 35-33 double-overtime win, Barriere threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, including this pass when the game was tied 20-20 with two minutes to go. 4th, 2:11 | Second and long? No problem for @EB3__ and @AndrewCole_B! 46-yard gain! 🦅20 🔴20#GoEags pic.twitter.com/WT65KvLCtQ — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) September 3, 2021 FCS-OVER-FBS UPSET HISTORY: All-time victories, upsets, wins vs. ranked teams Barriere shatters records Arguably, Barriere's most impressive performance all season came against Idaho. In a 71-point effort, the signal-caller threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns, completing 74.3 percent of his passes. Barriere even added a rushing touchdown. Barriere set school records for passing yards and touchdowns responsible for. See one of his touchdowns below. He’s not human 🤯 @EB3__ has 5 total TDs and @EWUFootball is on 🔥 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Is6rOnbV0R — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 16, 2021 RELATED: Eric Barriere throws for 600 yards, scores 8 touchdowns in Eastern Washington's record-breaking day 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 | Simple Ratings System 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats | HBCU Football Georgia pulls away from Alabama to win first national title since 1980 A fourth quarter push from Georgia was enough to push the Bulldogs over the edge to win their first national title since 1980. READ MORE College football schedule: When does the 2022 college football season start? Here's everything you need to know for the start of the 2022 college football season. The first games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. READ MORE 2021-22 conference bowl records: Scores, updates through the College Football Playoff Here are the latest bowl records for every conference. This will be updated after every college football bowl game. READ MORE