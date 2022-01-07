Walter Payton Award: Complete history of the FCS offensive honor

The Walter Payton Award is given each year to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football. Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere received the 2021 award on the day before the FCS championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual honor, presented by Stats Perform FCS.

FCS Walter Payton Award: What is it and who is it named after?

The Walter Payton Award debuted in 1987 to honor the most outstanding player in the Football Championship Subdivision. In 1995, with the introduction of the Buck Buchanan Award for top defensive player, the Payton Award was altered to only recognize the top offensive player.

A national panel of more than 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries vote on the award's winner, based on players' regular-season performances. Voting is conducted before the start of FCS playoffs.

The Walter Payton Award is one of five national awards announced by STATS FCS:

Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year)

Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year)

Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year)

Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year)

Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The offensive player of the year award's namesake, Walter Payton, was an NFL legend with the Chicago Bears, earning nine Pro Bowl trips, 1977 MVP honors and a 1986 Super Bowl ring. The all-time great running back began his journey at FCS program Jackson State from 1971-74.

Payton, a two-time FCS All-American, rushed for 3,600 total yards and scored 63 touchdowns in four years at Jackson State. He is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio and the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Samford Athletics Samford QB Devlin Hodges won the 2018 Walter Payton Award.

FCS Walter Payton Award: When is the winner announced?

The Walter Payton Award winner is revealed annually at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation the night before the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. The 2021 recipient was announced Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in a broadcasted show.

All five STATS FCS national honors are celebrated at the banquet, though the Jerry Rice, Eddie Robinson and Doris Robinson winners are all announced ahead of time. The Payton and Buchanan award winners are revealed for the first time as part of the ceremony.

The first 25-man Walter Payton Award watch list is released in the preseason by STATS FCS. The list has updates periodically throughout the regular season, culminating in the invitation of finalists to attend the banquet.

FCS Walter Payton Award: Complete history of past recipients

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere is the 35th recipient of the Walter Payton Award after beating out fellow finalists Cole Kelly (Southeastern Louisiana) and Quay Holmes (ETSU). Barriere threw for 5,055 yards, 46 touchdowns and just eight interceptions during the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks have accounted for a position-best 24 winners since the award debuted in 1987, including the last five seasons. Nine running backs and two wide receivers have also been honored. Eastern Washington and Villanova lead all schools with three winners apiece.

Appalachian State Athletics Appalachian State's Armanti Edwards was the award's first repeat winner in 2008-09.

Only two players have lifted the hardware in consecutive years: Appalachian State standout quarterback Armanti Edwards won in 2008 and '09, and Sam Houston State QB Jeremiah Briscoe took it home in 2016 and '17.

Other notable past honorees include eventual NFL stars Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington, 2015), Jimmy Garoppolo (Eastern Illinois, 2013), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois, 2002), Brian Westbrook (Villanova, 2001) and Steve McNair (Alcorn State, 1994). See the full list below.

FCS Walter Payton Award winners (1987-2021):