Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 8, 2022 North Dakota State crushes Montana State to win 9th FCS title in 11 seasons North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 to win the 2021-22 FCS national championship. The victory gave the Bison their ninth title in 11 seasons. The Bison never trailed and scored the first 35 points in the game. CHAMPS: North Dakota State wins the 2021 FCS Championship North Dakota State dominated the game with its rushing attack, jumping out to a 28-0 first half lead. Fullback Hunter Luepke, the Most Oustanding Player, ran for three touchdowns in the first two quarters as the Bison gained 268 rushing yards. On the other side, Montana State lost its quarterback Tommy Mellott on the first drive. The Bobcat offense struggled without its freshman phenom falling behind 35-0. Make that 3⃣ first half TD's for Hunter Luepke! 🤯 📺 ESPN2#FCSChampionship x @NDSUfootball pic.twitter.com/Vi9Mw5jNDF — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2022 HISTORY: Schools with the most FCS titles | 9 winningest FCS programs all time | Championship history North Dakota State's defense dominated Montana State for much of the game. The Bison defense forced a 33 percent third-down conversion percentage and grabbed an interception. Montana State added scores late, with wide receiver Lance McCutcheon grabbing a 28-yard touchdown catch. However, the game was already out of reach. By game's end, North Dakota State picked up 506 offensive yards, including 380 on the ground. Four players ran for at least 50 yards. What a catch by Lance McCutcheon for the @MSUBobcats_FB TD! 📺 ESPN2#FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/wPCo0LHyvd — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2022 For No. 2 seed North Dakota State, the win ties its largest title game margin victory of 28 points (2013). North Dakota State moved to 9-0 in FCS championship games as the dynasty continues. The Bison's nine titles are three more than the next closest team (Georgia Southern, now in the FBS, has six). While North Dakota State has become a regular in the title game, Montana State reached the final for the first time since winning it all in 1984. The Bobcats, seeded No. 8, upset defending champion and No. 1 Sam Houston 42-19 in the quarterfinals before topping South Dakota State in the semifinals, 31-17.