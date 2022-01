Schools with the most FCS football national championships

North Dakota State has been the dominating force in FCS, winning nine of the last 11 NCAA FCS national football titles. That's good enough to put the Bison three titles ahead of the next closest program for most all-time FCS national championships.

North Dakota State broke a tie with Georgia Southern (now an FBS Sun Belt member) with its seventh national title in 2018 over Eastern Washington. One year later, the Bison added an eighth championship with a win over James Madison. North Dakota State then beat Montana State in the 2021 season.

Sam Houston is the most recent first-time FCS national champion after defeating South Dakota State in the 2020-21 title game. Twenty-two different schools have now lifted the trophy since 1978.

Here is a list of every institution to win an FCS championship, ranked in order from most titles to least.

Schools with the most NCAA FCS football championships:

School Number of titles Year(s) North Dakota State 9 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 Georgia Southern 6 1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2000 Youngstown State 4 1991, 1993, 1994, 1997 Appalachian State 3 2005, 2006, 2007 Eastern Kentucky 2 1979, 1982 James Madison 2 2004, 2016 Marshall 2 1992, 1996 Montana 2 1995, 2001 Boise State 1 1980 Delaware 1 2003 Eastern Washington 1 2010 Florida A&M 1 1978 Furman 1 1988 Idaho State 1 1981 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1987 Massachusetts 1 1998 Montana State 1 1984 Richmond 1 2008 Sam Houston 1 2020 Southern Illinois 1 1983 Villanova 1 2009 Western Kentucky 1 2002

6 FCS football facts worth knowing:

Of the 21 different schools to claim at least one title, seven no longer play at the FCS level. Appalachian State, Boise State, Georgia Southern, UL Monroe, Marshall, Massachusetts and Western Kentucky are all current members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Appalachian State won the most recent title by a program no longer in the FCS, with the Mountaineers winning three in a row from 2005-07.

Four schools have won titles in at least two consecutive seasons. North Dakota State owns the longest streak at five in a row (2011-15) while also currently three-peating as champs from 2017-19. Appalachian State won three straight titles from 2005-07. Georgia Southern (1985-86,1989-90, 1999-00) and Youngstown State (1993-94) are the other two schools to go back to back.

Jim Tressel (Youngstown State) and Chris Klieman (North Dakota State) are tied for the most championship wins among head coaches in FCS history at four apiece. Klieman matched Tressel in 2018 before leaving to coach Kansas State in the FBS. Craig Bohl (North Dakota State), Jerry Moore (Appalachian State) and Erk Russell (Georgia Southern) all won three championships as head coach.

KC Keeler became the first coach to win FCS titles at multiple schools — one at Delaware (2003) and one at Sam Houston (2020).

North Dakota State (9-0 title game record) now has the most all-time championship game appearances with nine, surpassing Georgia Southern's eight (6-2). Youngstown State (4-3) and Montana (2-5) follow, having been to the finals seven times each.

Thirty-five different programs have appeared in the FCS national championship game. Only one school — McNeese — has reached that level twice without a trophy to show for it. Sam Houston was previously on this list before its 2020 title, having finished runner-up in 2011-12.

