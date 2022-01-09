Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | January 9, 2022 Weirdly executed fake field goal evolves into touchback punt in FCS title game Montana State fakes a field goal, punts for touchback in FCS championship game Share On Montana’s State’s first drive in the 2021 FCS national championship game, the Bobcats got into a 4th & 2 situation after their starting QB Tommy Mellott was injured. This led to an usual situation. It would’ve been a 45-yard kick if kicker Blake Glessner had attempted it. Instead, his place holder tossed it back to him and Glessner proceeded to punt it into the end zone for a touchback — meaning the Bobcats earned a net gain of only eight yards. Glessner's longest kick this season is 54 yards. You can watch the play above, or right here. On the opening kickoff in the game, North Dakota State kicker Jake Reinholz slipped and kicked it out of bounds, so the wet field conditions could’ve played a part in any decision making. So many NFL coaches are wondering how they didn’t think of this first pic.twitter.com/sGux0JvOku — Matt Smith (@SamENole) January 8, 2022 The fake field goal punt: every opposing coaches nightmare pic.twitter.com/AcZBK383VC — Average Takes (@AverageTakes_) January 8, 2022 Cool Fake Field Goal Triple Option Punt by Montana State Flip ball to kicker K / QB sprint out Y Leak Punt Whether you use it or not, now it’s on film and they have to prepare pic.twitter.com/AykY3hVE0c — Andy (@spreadfootball) January 8, 2022 beating the Bobcats 38-10 for their ninth title in 11 seasons. FCS championship: How North Dakota State and Montana State reached the title game After a wild 2021 season, FCS football will crown a new champion when the Montana State Bobcats and North Dakota State Bison battle Saturday afternoon. As the Bobcats and Bison near the pinnacle of the sport, let's take a look back at their journeys. READ MORE Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks to end FCS title drought against North Dakota State Despite being a first-time head coach, Montana State's Brent Vigen has the Bobcats in the 2021 FCS national championship game. Yet, before he got to the championship stage as a head coach, Vigen wasn't a stranger to winning. READ MORE Contingency plan approved for 2021-22 FCS title game if impacted by COVID-19 The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Monday approved a contingency plan in case the Division I Football Championship Subdivision title game is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes minimum roster standards and alternative date for game established. READ MORE