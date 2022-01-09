Weirdly executed fake field goal evolves into touchback punt in FCS title game

On Montana’s State’s first drive in the 2021 FCS national championship game, the Bobcats got into a 4th & 2 situation after their starting QB Tommy Mellott was injured. This led to an usual situation.

It would’ve been a 45-yard kick if kicker Blake Glessner had attempted it. Instead, his place holder tossed it back to him and Glessner proceeded to punt it into the end zone for a touchback — meaning the Bobcats earned a net gain of only eight yards. Glessner's longest kick this season is 54 yards.

You can watch the play above, or right here.

On the opening kickoff in the game, North Dakota State kicker Jake Reinholz slipped and kicked it out of bounds, so the wet field conditions could’ve played a part in any decision making.

So many NFL coaches are wondering how they didn’t think of this first pic.twitter.com/sGux0JvOku — Matt Smith (@SamENole) January 8, 2022

The fake field goal punt: every opposing coaches nightmare pic.twitter.com/AcZBK383VC — Average Takes (@AverageTakes_) January 8, 2022

Cool Fake Field Goal Triple Option Punt by Montana State



Flip ball to kicker

K / QB sprint out

Y Leak

Punt



Whether you use it or not, now it’s on film and they have to prepare pic.twitter.com/AykY3hVE0c — Andy (@spreadfootball) January 8, 2022