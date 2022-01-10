NCAA.com | January 10, 2022 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times Alabama vs. Georgia: Previewing the CFP title game with B/R's Adam Kramer Share The 2021-22 college football bowl season concludes today, Monday, Jan. 10, with the College Football Playoff national championship game. In the CFP semifinals back on Dec. 31, Alabama defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl to set up tonight's title game matchup. Below is how and where to watch the game. 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Monday, Jan. 10 College Football Playoff National Championship Game No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football College football bowl games scores, results Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas Cure Bowl Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Celebration Bowl South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10 Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia New Mexico Bowl Fresno State 31, UTEP 24 Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico Independence Bowl UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28 Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana LendingTree Bowl Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20 Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama LA Bowl Utah State 24, Oregon State 13 SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California New Orleans Bowl No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21 Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17 Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Wyoming 52, Kent State 38 Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho Frisco Bowl No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA 24 Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Army 24, Missouri 22 Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, Dec. 23 Frisco Football Classic Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14 Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Gasparilla Bowl UCF 29, Florida 17 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Friday, Dec. 24 Hawai'i Bowl Memphis vs. Hawai'i — Game will not be played (Hawai'i unable to play due to COVID-19 cases along with season-ending injuries and transfers) Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Georgia State 51, Ball State 20 Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24 Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13 Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama First Responder Bowl Air Force 31, Louisville 28 Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas Liberty Bowl Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7 Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games Holiday Bowl No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA — Game will not be played (UCLA unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the program) Guaranteed Rate Bowl Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6 Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10 Yankee Stadium in New York, New York Cheez-It Bowl No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Alamo Bowl No. 16 Oklahoma 47, No. 14 Oregon 32 Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo Bowl South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21 Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Music City Bowl Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Peach Bowl No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pittsburgh 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13 Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out because of COVID) TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sun Bowl Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 (Miami (Fla.) out because of COVID) Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal) No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Citrus Bowl No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Fiesta Bowl No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35 State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Rose Bowl No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Sugar Bowl No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7 Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Kansas State 42, LSU 20 NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Scores 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season. The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: 2021 season (Jan. 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas 2021-22 conference bowl records: Scores, updates through the College Football Playoff Here are the latest bowl records for every conference. This will be updated after every college football bowl game.