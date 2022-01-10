2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

Alabama vs. Georgia: Previewing the CFP title game with B/R's Adam Kramer

The 2021-22 college football bowl season concludes today, Monday, Jan. 10, with the College Football Playoff national championship game.

In the CFP semifinals back on Dec. 31, Alabama defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl to set up tonight's title game matchup. Below is how and where to watch the game.

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Independence Bowl

UAB 31, No. 13 BYU 28

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

LendingTree Bowl

Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

LA Bowl

Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

New Orleans Bowl

No. 23 Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl

No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Army 24, Missouri 22

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF 29, Florida 17

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawai'i — Game will not be played (Hawai'i unable to play due to COVID-19 cases along with season-ending injuries and transfers)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl

No. 20 Houston 17, Auburn 13

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

First Responder Bowl

Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA — Game will not be played (UCLA unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols within the program)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl

No. 16 Oklahoma 47, No. 14 Oregon 32

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Purdue 48, Tennessee 45

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Peach Bowl

No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pittsburgh 21

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl

No. 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out because of COVID)

TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl

Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 (Miami (Fla.) out because of COVID)

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

No. 22 Kentucky 20, No. 15 Iowa 17

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl

No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl

No. 6 Ohio State 48, No. 11 Utah 45

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl

No. 7 Baylor 21, No. 8 Ole Miss 7

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

Kansas State 42, LSU 20

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season.

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season).

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: