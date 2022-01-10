TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 11, 2022

Track which conferences are winning the 2021-2022 bowl season

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

There are nearly four dozen 40 FBS bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship. NCAA.com is keeping track of every conference's record during bowl season. This article will be updated after each bowl game this season.

Click or tap here for the complete bowl schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Here are the final conference standings.

Conference (Bowl TEAMS) Record winning percentage
American (4) 3-1 .750
ACC (6) 2-4 .333
Big 12 (7) 5-2 .714
Big Ten (10) 6-4 .600
C-USA (8) 3-5 .375
INDependents (4) 2-2 .500
MAC (8) 3-5 .375
Mountain West (6) 5-1 .833
Pac-12 (5) 0-5 .000
SEC (12) 6-8 .429
Sun Belt (4) 3-1 .750

American Athletic Conference (4)

Record: 3-1

Atlantic Coast Conference (6)

Record: 2-4

Big 12 (7)

Record: 5-2

Big Ten (10)

Record: 6-4

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (4)

Record: 2-2

Mid-American Conference (8)

Record: 3-5

Mountain West Conference (6)

Record: 5-1

Pac-12 (5)

Record: 0-5

SEC (12)

Record: 6-8

Sun Belt Conference (4)

Record: 3-1

Georgia pulls away from Alabama to win first national title since 1980

A fourth quarter push from Georgia was enough to push the Bulldogs over the edge to win their first national title since 1980.
College football schedule: When does the 2022 college football season start?

Here's everything you need to know for the start of the 2022 college football season. The first games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27.
2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

Here's the list of the 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule. Get the times, TV channels, schedule and scores here for bowl season.
