Track which conferences are winning the 2021-2022 bowl season

There are nearly four dozen 40 FBS bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship. NCAA.com is keeping track of every conference's record during bowl season. This article will be updated after each bowl game this season.

Click or tap here for the complete bowl schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Here are the final conference standings.

Conference (Bowl TEAMS) Record winning percentage American (4) 3-1 .750 ACC (6) 2-4 .333 Big 12 (7) 5-2 .714 Big Ten (10) 6-4 .600 C-USA (8) 3-5 .375 INDependents (4) 2-2 .500 MAC (8) 3-5 .375 Mountain West (6) 5-1 .833 Pac-12 (5) 0-5 .000 SEC (12) 6-8 .429 Sun Belt (4) 3-1 .750

American Athletic Conference (4)

Record: 3-1

Atlantic Coast Conference (6)

Record: 2-4

Big 12 (7)

Record: 5-2

Big Ten (10)

Record: 6-4

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (4)

Record: 2-2

Mid-American Conference (8)

Record: 3-5

Mountain West Conference (6)

Record: 5-1

Pac-12 (5)

Record: 0-5

SEC (12)

Record: 6-8

Sun Belt Conference (4)

Record: 3-1