Ja'Marr Chase's LSU career: College football stats, highlights, records

After being drafted fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, as a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished third in regular-season receiving touchdowns (13), fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,455 yards) and tied for 20th in receptions (81).

It was the continuation of his last season playing football in 2019, when he helped LSU put together an all-time great season that saw quarterback Joe Burrow win the Heisman Trophy, Chase win the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver and the Tigers win the national championship.

Here's everything you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase's college career.

The vitals on Ja'Marr Chase

Schools: LSU

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Weight: 201 pounds

Years active: 2018-19

Here are Ja'Marr Chase's career receiving stats in college. You may need to scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games Receptions Yards YPC TD 2018 10 23 313 13.6 3 2019 14 84 1,780 21.2 20 Career 24 107 2,093 19.6 23

Where did Ja'Marr Chase go to college?

Chase attended LSU, where he enrolled in 2018 and started seven times as a freshman, while playing in every game. As a sophomore, he broke out to become the best wide receiver in the country. Chase had previously committed to Florida.

What kind of prospect was Ja'Marr Chase in high school?

As a high schooler, Chase was ranked as the No. 84 recruit nationally in his graduating class, the No. 15 wide receiver in the country and the No. 4 prospect in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He played in the Under Armour All-America Game and he won a Louisiana state title in the long jump.

What was Ja'Marr Chase's record in college?

Records set by Ja'Marr Chase

In his 27 career games at LSU, the Tigers went 24-3. He played in all but one of LSU's 15 games during its undefeated 2019 season. Including Chase, LSU had 21 players drafted in 2020 and 2021, which was the most over a two-year span in the history of the NFL draft.

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Chase in college:

Part of one of five teams in FBS history with a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver and a 1,000-yard rusher

1st in SEC and LSU history in receiving yards in a season: 1,780 yards (2019)

1st in LSU history in receiving touchdowns in a season: 20 (2019)

T-1st in NCAA history in touchdown passes caught in a season of 50 yards or more: Eight (2019)

2nd in LSU history in receiving yards per game: 127.1 yards per game (2019)

2nd in LSU history in 100-yard receiving games in a season: Nine (2019)

2nd in LSU history in consecutive 100-yard receiving games in a season: Five (2019)

T-2nd in LSU history in receiving touchdowns in a game: Four (at Vanderbilt, 2019)

3rd in LSU history in receptions in a season: 84 (2019)

3rd in LSU history in yards per catch: 21.2 yards (2019)

T-4th in LSU history in career receiving touchdowns: 23

5th in LSU history in receiving yards in a game: 229 yards (at Vanderbilt, 2019)

T-6th in LSU history in receiving yards in a game: 227 yards (at Ole Miss, 2019)

8th in LSU history in receiving yards in a game: 221 yards (versus Clemson, 2019)

T-10th in NCAA history in receiving touchdowns in a season: 20

13th in NCAA history in receiving yards in a season: 1,780 yards

What were some of Ja'Marr Chase's best games in college?

Here are some of Chase's most notable performances in college:

LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38 | Sept. 21, 2019

In LSU's SEC opener during its national championship 2019 season, LSU went on the road to Vanderbilt and dropped 66 points on the Commodores and Ja'Marr Chase was responsible for 24 of those as he hauled in 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns. That performance is tied for second in school history in receiving yards in a game and fifth in receiving yards in a game. He had touchdowns of 64, 25, 51 and 16 yards, which helped him later tie the FBS record with eight receiving touchdowns of 50 yards or more in a season.

LSU 58, Ole Miss 37 | Nov. 16, 2019

A week after LSU went to Alabama and won against the third-ranked Crimson Tide, the Tigers faced another road test, this time at Ole Miss, whom they beat in a shootout. It took just over three minutes for Chase to score the game's first touchdown – a 34-yarder – and he later added touchdown receptions of 51 and 61 yards to finish with eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. That performance ranks tied for sixth in school history in receiving yards in a game and that night he scored two of his eight 50-plus-yard touchdowns on the season.

LSU 50, Texas A&M 7 | Nov. 30, 2019

A year after Texas A&M defeated LSU in seven overtimes, 74-72, the Tigers got their revenge over the Aggies, as they scored at least 10 points in each of the first three quarters and held the Aggies scoreless in the first half. Chase scored on a 78-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter and he later reached the end zone again on an 18-yarder to finish with seven catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU 42, Clemson 25 | Jan. 13, 2020

In the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, LSU's offensive firepower was on full display as the Tigers scored 21 unanswered points in just over nine minutes of game action in the second quarter, including a 14-yard receiving touchdown from Joe Burrow to Chase that made it 21-17, LSU, and the Tigers never trailed again.

LSU's first touchdown of the game was a 52-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Chase, and Chase finished the national championship game with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, each of which led the team.

GEAUX TIGERS: Relive LSU's National Championship run

What awards did Ja'Marr Chase win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Chase won in college:

2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner

2019 consensus All-American

2019 first-team All-SEC

What did people say about Ja'Marr Chase?

LSU coach Ed Orgeron on recruiting Chase to LSU (from The Town Talk): "I loved the recruiting battle. He was committed to Florida ... I was standing near his father (Jimmy Chase), and he ran a slant and a go against one of the top defensive backs we were recruiting. He won clearly. I told his dad, 'I don't know if Ja'Marr knows it, but Ja'Marr is coming to LSU.' He was committed to Florida at that time."

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after LSU defeated Vanderbilt (from The News-Star): "He was all right today, wasn't he? Yeah, that's one of the better performances I've seen. Nobody could cover him at all, all day. He was getting open on just about every play. So I was happy for him to have that kind of game."

Burrow, after LSU defeated Vanderbilt (from The Daily Advertiser): "He's found this new gear that I never saw last year. He's found this new gear that none of us had ever seen before. He's playing lights out."

Orgeron after LSU defeated Vanderbilt (from The News-Star): "'Wow,' I said on the head set. That's called recruiting. We knew he was an excellent player."

Burrow, after LSU defeated Florida (from The Daily Advertiser): "We wanted to put the game away right there. They had been pressing Ja'Marr in the slot all night. Coach Steve made a great call – low pick play with Ja'Marr and Clyde outside, and he was wide open for a touchdown."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after LSU defeated Clemson (from The Daily Advertiser): "A couple of throws to (Chase) were just great plays. They've got great players. We had pretty good position, but just dumb stuff, man."

Ja'Marr Chase quotes

Chase after LSU defeated Vanderbilt (from The News-Star): "Joe [Burrow] is really incredible. He has his moments. He has that quiet, friendly demeanor about him, but he gets feisty, too. He's real competitive and gets on you or anyone. I like the feisty Joe."

Chase after LSU defeated Vanderbilt (from The Daily Advertiser): "I didn't realize I was that fast ... Shoot, that came out of nowhere. Somebody told me I looked slow today at practice, so I don't know. I guess some days I feel good. Some days, I don't."

Chase, after teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. led the team in receiving touchdowns through four games (from The News-Star): "I'm still down by one in touchdowns."

Chase after LSU defeated Utah State (from the AP): "Our goal is simple when we have the ball. Go out there and put on a display. It's fun out there."

Chase, on teasing Burrow and helping him get an edge (from The Times): "We tell him he can't throw. He doesn't like that. I tell him before a game or practice, 'I don't think you can throw.' I think I'm going to go tell him right now, 'You can't throw.'"