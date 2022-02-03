TONIGHT

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 3, 2022

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters: Colleges for all players, how to watch

Way too early predictions for the 2022 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

The East-West Shrine Bowl, college football's longest-running all-star game, returns to our screens in 2022 following a COVID-19-enforced hiatus last year. Take a look below at the full rosters for both the East and West teams.

The 97th edition of the game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the UNLV Rebels and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3 on the NFL Network. Some players to keep an eye on are Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King, Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and Nebraska WR Samori Toure. In 2020, Charlotte RB Benny LeMay and Illinois State S Luther Kirk were named Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectively. 

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl: Date, time, TV channel

The 2022 Shrine Bowl will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will be aired on the NFL Network.

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters, colleges

These rosters will be updated as changes come in. You can also click or tap here for more.

East Offense

NUMBER Position Name School
1 RB Isaih Pacheco Rutgers
2 QB D'Eriq King Miami (FL)
4 QB EJ Perry Brown
6 WR Jaivon Heiligh Coastal Carolina
10 WR Kyle Philips UCLA
11 WR Charleston Rambo Miami (FL)
14 QB Dustin Crum Kent State
15 WR Jaquarii Roberson Wake Forest
17 RB Calvin Turner Jr. Hawai'i
19 P Tommy Heatherly Florida International
20 RB Pierre Strong Jr.  South Dakota State
21 RB Ronnie Rivers Fresno State
24 RB Leddie Brown West Virginia
40 FB Zander Horvath Purdue
43 K Parker White South Carolina
52 OG Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma
55 OL Jack Snyder San Jose State
57 OL George Moore Oregon
69 OL Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech
70 OL Zach Tom Wake Forest
72 OL Alec Lindstrom Boston College
73 OL Zachary Thomas San Diego State
74 OT Ryan Van Demark UConn
75 OL Myron Cunningham Arkansas
76 OL Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech
77 OL Bamidele Olaseni Utah
79 OL Vederian Lowe Illinois
80 WR Tanner Conner Idaho State
81 TE Armani Rogers Ohio
83 WR Samori Toure Nebraska
84 WR Josh Johnson Tulsa
86 LS Ross Reiter Colorado  State
87 TE Lucas Krull Pittsburgh
88 TE Derrick Deese Jr. San Jose State
89 TE Nick Muse South Carolina

East Defense

NUMBER POSITION NAME SCHOOL
5 LB Big Kat Bryant UCF
7 DB Decobie Durant South Carolina State
8 LB Tre Walker Idaho
9 DB Percy Butler Louisiana
12 DB Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee State
13 LB Ellis Brooks Penn State
18 LB De'shaan Dixon Norfolk State
22 DB Jermaine Waller Virginia Tech
23 DB Bryce Watts UMass
25 DB Russ Yeast Kansas State
26 LB Carson Wells Colorado
28 DB Brandon Sebastian Boston College
29 SAF Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech
31 DB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg State
33 DB Shaun Jolly Appalachian State
35 DB Bubba Bolden Miami (FL)
37 DB Quentin Lake UCLA
41 LB James Houston IV Jackson State
42 LB Mika Tafua Utah
47 LB DQ Thomas Middle Tennessee State
50 DL Marquan McCall Kentucky
51 LB Ali Fayad Western Michigan
53 LB Nate Landman Colorado
54 LB Diego Fagot Navy
92 DL Matt Henningsen Wisconsin
93 DT Ben Stille Nebraska
94 LB Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina
95 DL Thomas Booker Stanford
96 DL Tyrone Truesdell Florida
97 DL Noah Elliss Idaho
98 DL LaBryan Ray Alabama
99 DL Tayland Humphrey Louisiana
-- LB Tyree Johnson Texas A&M
-- DB Montaric Brown Arkansas
-- DL Noah Ellis Idaho
-- DL Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa State
-- DB Brad Hawkins Michigan

CRYSTAL BALL: Way-too-early Top 25 for the 2022 college football season

West Offense

NUMBER Position Name School
1 WR Stanley Berryhill III Arizona
3 DB Theo Jackson Tennessee
4 RB Trestan Ebner Baylor
5 RB Jashaun Corbin Florida State
7 QB Skylar Thompson Kansas State
8 WR Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky
11 WR Dareke Young Lenoir-Rhyne
13 PT Ryan Stonehouse Colorado State
15 QB Brock Purdy Iowa State
16 K Caleb Shudak Iowa
17 QB Jack Coan Notre Dame
18 WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor
19 RB Ty Chandler North Carolina
25 FB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois
28 RB Keaontay Ingram Southern California
50 LS Billy Taylor Rutgers
51 OT Justin McKenzie Southern California
53 OL Xavier Newman-Johnson Baylor
55 OL Obinna Eze TCU
56 OL Jean Delance Florida
65 OL Austin Deculus LSU
67 OL Cordell Volson North Dakota State
68 OL Josh Seltzner Wisconsin
70 OL Blaise Andries Minnesota
73 OL Dawson Deaton Texas Tech
74 OL Kellen Diesch Arizona State
75 OL Hayden Howerton SMU
76 OL Luke Wattenberg Washington
77 OL Devin Cochran Georgia Tech
80 TE Gerrit Prince UAB
81 WR Davontavean Martin Oklahoma State
83 WR Ty Fryfogle Indiana
84 TE Teagan Quitoriano Oregon State
86 WR Emeka Emezie NC State
88 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland
89 TE Jelani Woods Virginia
-- OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington

West Defense

NUMBER POSITION NAME SCHOOL
0 DB Jack Jones Arizona State
2 DB Kalon Barnes Baylor
6 DB Damarion Williams Houston
9 LB Zakoby McClain Auburn
10 LB Baylon Spector Clemson
12 DB Qwynnterrio Cole Louisville
14 DB Darrell Baker Jr. Georgia Southern
20 LB Darien Butler Arizona State
21 CB Sam Webb Missouri Western State
22 DB Nick Grant Virginia
23 DB DaMarcus Fields Texas Tech
24 DB Chase Lucas Arizona State
26 DB Ja'Sir Taylor Wake Forest
27 DB Kyler McMichael North Carolina
29 LB Nephi Sewell Utah
30 DB Theo Jackson Tennessee
35 DB Nolan Turner Clemson
37 DB D'Anthony Bell West Florida
44 LB Chance Campbell Ole Miss
57 LB Jack Sanborn Wisconsin
90 DL David Anenih Houston
92 DE Brayden Thomas North Dakota State
93 DL Nolan Cockrill Army
94 DL Matthew Butler Tennessee
95 DT Derrick Tangelo Penn State
96 DL Ryder Anderson Indiana
97 DL Deionte Knight Western U (Canada)
98 DL DJ Davidson Arizona State
99 DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame
-- LB Micah McFadden Indiana
-- DB Elijah Hicks Cal

