2022 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters: Colleges for all players, how to watch

The East-West Shrine Bowl, college football's longest-running all-star game, returns to our screens in 2022 following a COVID-19-enforced hiatus last year. Take a look below at the full rosters for both the East and West teams.

The 97th edition of the game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the UNLV Rebels and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3 on the NFL Network. Some players to keep an eye on are Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King, Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and Nebraska WR Samori Toure. In 2020, Charlotte RB Benny LeMay and Illinois State S Luther Kirk were named Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectively.

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl: Date, time, TV channel

The 2022 Shrine Bowl will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will be aired on the NFL Network.

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters, colleges

These rosters will be updated as changes come in. You can also click or tap here for more.

East Offense

NUMBER Position Name School 1 RB Isaih Pacheco Rutgers 2 QB D'Eriq King Miami (FL) 4 QB EJ Perry Brown 6 WR Jaivon Heiligh Coastal Carolina 10 WR Kyle Philips UCLA 11 WR Charleston Rambo Miami (FL) 14 QB Dustin Crum Kent State 15 WR Jaquarii Roberson Wake Forest 17 RB Calvin Turner Jr. Hawai'i 19 P Tommy Heatherly Florida International 20 RB Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota State 21 RB Ronnie Rivers Fresno State 24 RB Leddie Brown West Virginia 40 FB Zander Horvath Purdue 43 K Parker White South Carolina 52 OG Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma 55 OL Jack Snyder San Jose State 57 OL George Moore Oregon 69 OL Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech 70 OL Zach Tom Wake Forest 72 OL Alec Lindstrom Boston College 73 OL Zachary Thomas San Diego State 74 OT Ryan Van Demark UConn 75 OL Myron Cunningham Arkansas 76 OL Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech 77 OL Bamidele Olaseni Utah 79 OL Vederian Lowe Illinois 80 WR Tanner Conner Idaho State 81 TE Armani Rogers Ohio 83 WR Samori Toure Nebraska 84 WR Josh Johnson Tulsa 86 LS Ross Reiter Colorado State 87 TE Lucas Krull Pittsburgh 88 TE Derrick Deese Jr. San Jose State 89 TE Nick Muse South Carolina

East Defense

NUMBER POSITION NAME SCHOOL 5 LB Big Kat Bryant UCF 7 DB Decobie Durant South Carolina State 8 LB Tre Walker Idaho 9 DB Percy Butler Louisiana 12 DB Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee State 13 LB Ellis Brooks Penn State 18 LB De'shaan Dixon Norfolk State 22 DB Jermaine Waller Virginia Tech 23 DB Bryce Watts UMass 25 DB Russ Yeast Kansas State 26 LB Carson Wells Colorado 28 DB Brandon Sebastian Boston College 29 SAF Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech 31 DB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg State 33 DB Shaun Jolly Appalachian State 35 DB Bubba Bolden Miami (FL) 37 DB Quentin Lake UCLA 41 LB James Houston IV Jackson State 42 LB Mika Tafua Utah 47 LB DQ Thomas Middle Tennessee State 50 DL Marquan McCall Kentucky 51 LB Ali Fayad Western Michigan 53 LB Nate Landman Colorado 54 LB Diego Fagot Navy 92 DL Matt Henningsen Wisconsin 93 DT Ben Stille Nebraska 94 LB Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina 95 DL Thomas Booker Stanford 96 DL Tyrone Truesdell Florida 97 DL Noah Elliss Idaho 98 DL LaBryan Ray Alabama 99 DL Tayland Humphrey Louisiana -- LB Tyree Johnson Texas A&M -- DB Montaric Brown Arkansas -- DL Noah Ellis Idaho -- DL Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa State -- DB Brad Hawkins Michigan

West Offense

NUMBER Position Name School 1 WR Stanley Berryhill III Arizona 3 DB Theo Jackson Tennessee 4 RB Trestan Ebner Baylor 5 RB Jashaun Corbin Florida State 7 QB Skylar Thompson Kansas State 8 WR Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky 11 WR Dareke Young Lenoir-Rhyne 13 PT Ryan Stonehouse Colorado State 15 QB Brock Purdy Iowa State 16 K Caleb Shudak Iowa 17 QB Jack Coan Notre Dame 18 WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor 19 RB Ty Chandler North Carolina 25 FB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois 28 RB Keaontay Ingram Southern California 50 LS Billy Taylor Rutgers 51 OT Justin McKenzie Southern California 53 OL Xavier Newman-Johnson Baylor 55 OL Obinna Eze TCU 56 OL Jean Delance Florida 65 OL Austin Deculus LSU 67 OL Cordell Volson North Dakota State 68 OL Josh Seltzner Wisconsin 70 OL Blaise Andries Minnesota 73 OL Dawson Deaton Texas Tech 74 OL Kellen Diesch Arizona State 75 OL Hayden Howerton SMU 76 OL Luke Wattenberg Washington 77 OL Devin Cochran Georgia Tech 80 TE Gerrit Prince UAB 81 WR Davontavean Martin Oklahoma State 83 WR Ty Fryfogle Indiana 84 TE Teagan Quitoriano Oregon State 86 WR Emeka Emezie NC State 88 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland 89 TE Jelani Woods Virginia -- OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington

West Defense