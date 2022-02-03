TONIGHT

Boston U. vs. Northeastern in the men's Beanpot final

🏀 10 questions to ponder with about a month left in the regular season

📊 Women's hoops Power 10

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | February 3, 2022

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. It will be the ninth year of the CFP era.

Last season, Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to win the program's first national title since 1980.

The top four teams in the last College Football Playoff rankings of the season will meet in the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl.

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2022-23 title game is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

RANKINGS: College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches' Poll

2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2023:     Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9
2024:     Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8
2025:     Location TBD — Jan. 6
2026:     Location TBD — Jan. 5

RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

2022-23 New Year's Six Games schedule

  • Orange Bowl: Friday, Dec. 30
  • Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Saturday, Dec. 31
  • Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Saturday, Dec. 31
  • Cotton Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2
  • Rose Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2
  • Sugar Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2

College Football Playoff National Championship Game history

YEAR
(GAME DATE)		 GAME LOCATION
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

RANKINGS: All major college football polls

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

Super Bowl MVPs by college

A look at where every Super Bowl MVP went to college and which college has the most MVP's.
READ MORE

Montana-Montana State football: Memorable moments, all-time history of the Brawl of the Wild

It's been more than 120 years since Montana and Montana State first battled on the gridiron. Here are key moments from their rivalry and an all-time history of the series.
READ MORE

2022 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Bengals and Rams players

Here are the colleges with the most players on Super Bowl rosters when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners