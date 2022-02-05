TONIGHT

NCAA.com | February 5, 2022

2022 Senior Bowl: Rosters, time, TV channel for college football all-star game

Way too early predictions for the 2022 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Some big-time college football players are set to meet in the 2022 Senior Bowl in an all-star game format. Check out the team rosters below for the American Team vs. the National Team.

This year's game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 5 on the NFL Network. Some key players to watch are Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Pitt's Heisman finalist QB Kenny Pickett and Michigan RB Hassan Haskins. Last year, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond won MVP honors.

2022 Senior Bowl: Time, TV channel

The 2022 game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 5. It will be aired on the NFL Network.

2022 Senior Bowl rosters

American Team

NO NAME POS SCHOOL
1 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee
4 TJ Pledger RB Utah
5 Jequez Ezzard WR Sam Houston
6 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee
7 Sam Williams DL Ole Miss
7 Malik Willis QB Liberty
8 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama
9 Leon O’Neal DS Texas A&M
10 DeAngelo Malone DL Western Kentucky
11 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech
12 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia
13 Jojo Domann LB Nebraska
14 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
16 Cameron Dicker PK Texas
17 Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky
17 Zach Carter DL Florida
18 Damone Clark LB LSU
19 Josh Thompson CB Texas
20 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA
23 Roger McCreary CB Auburn
24 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama
25 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska
26 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri
27 Dameon Pierce RB Florida
29 Yusuf Corker DS Kentucky
30 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State
32 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston
33 Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M
35 Tycen Anderson DS Toledo
38 Amare Barno DL Virginia Tech
41 Channing Tindall LB Georgia
46 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina
47 Jordan Silver LS Arkansas
48 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama
50 Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech
52 Lecitus Smith OL Virginia Tech
52 D’Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State
53 Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina
54 Justin Shaffer OL Georgia
55 Luke Fortner OL Kentucky
56 Dylan Parham OL Memphis
65 Darian Kinnard OL Kentucky
68 Jamaree Salyer OL Georgia
70 Ed Ingram OL LSU
71 Chris Paul OL Tulsa
73 Max Mitchell OL Louisiana
74 Spencer Burford OL UTSA
75 Cade Mays OL Tennessee
77 Braxton Jones OL Southern Utah
80 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU
81 Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss
83 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
85 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
88 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State
90 Jake Camarda PT Georgia
92 Neil Farrell Jr. DL LSU
95 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia
96 Jermaine Johnson DL Florida State
98 John Ridgeway DL Arkansas
99 Eric Johnson DL Missouri State

National Team

NO NAME POS SCHOOL
0 Jaylen Watson CB Washington State
1 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
2 Verone McKinley III DS Oregon
3 Rachaad White RB Arizona State
4 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
5 Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss
6 Gregory Junior CB Ouachita Baptist
7 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada
8 Kenny Pickett QB Pitt
8 Jalen Pitre DS Baylor
9 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
9 J.T. Woods DS Baylor
11 Dominique Robinson DL Miami (Ohio)
12 Carson Strong QB Nevada
12 Sterling Weatherford LB Miami (Ohio)
14 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
15 Andrew Mevis PK Iowa State
17 Arnold Ebiketie DL Penn State
18 Bo Melton WR Rutgers
19 Cole Turner TE Nevada
20 Kyron Johnson LB Kansas
21 Damarri Mathis CB Pitt
22 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State
25 Tyler Badie RB Missouri
27 Jeremiah Hall FB Oklahoma
28 Abram Smith RB Baylor
29 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati
30 Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State
34 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota
36 Kerby Joseph DS Illinois
40 Jesse Luketa LB Penn State
42 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
45 Troy Andersen LB Montana State
48 Chad Muma LB Wyoming
51 Tyreke Smith DL Ohio State
52 Myjai Sanders DL Cincinnati
54 Marquis Hayes OL Oklahoma
56 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati
57 Travis Jones DL UConn
65 Ja’Tyre Carter OL Southern
67 Chasen Hines OL LSU
69 Cole Strange OL Chattanooga
70 Trevor Penning OL UNI
71 Andrew Stueber OL Michigan
72 Abraham Lucas OL Washington State
73 Matt Waletzko OL North Dakota
75 Nick Zakelj OL Fordham
76 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan
77 Zion Johnson OL Boston College
78 Daniel Faaelele OL Minnesota
81 Trae Barry OL Boston College
82 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
84 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin
85 Trey McBride TE Colorado State
87 Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State
91 Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA
92 Logan Hall DL Houston
93 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State
94 Cal Adomitis LS Pitt
95 Isaiah Thomas DL Oklahoma
96 Jordan Stout PT Penn State
98 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma

