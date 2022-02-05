2022 Senior Bowl: Rosters, time, TV channel for college football all-star game

Way too early predictions for the 2022 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Way too early predictions for the 2022 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Some big-time college football players are set to meet in the 2022 Senior Bowl in an all-star game format. Check out the team rosters below for the American Team vs. the National Team.

This year's game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 5 on the NFL Network. Some key players to watch are Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Pitt's Heisman finalist QB Kenny Pickett and Michigan RB Hassan Haskins. Last year, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond won MVP honors.

2022 Senior Bowl: Time, TV channel

2022 Senior Bowl rosters

American Team

NO NAME POS SCHOOL 1 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee 4 TJ Pledger RB Utah 5 Jequez Ezzard WR Sam Houston 6 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee 7 Sam Williams DL Ole Miss 7 Malik Willis QB Liberty 8 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 9 Leon O’Neal DS Texas A&M 10 DeAngelo Malone DL Western Kentucky 11 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech 12 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia 13 Jojo Domann LB Nebraska 14 Sam Howell QB North Carolina 16 Cameron Dicker PK Texas 17 Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 17 Zach Carter DL Florida 18 Damone Clark LB LSU 19 Josh Thompson CB Texas 20 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA 23 Roger McCreary CB Auburn 24 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama 25 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 26 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 27 Dameon Pierce RB Florida 29 Yusuf Corker DS Kentucky 30 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State 32 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston 33 Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M 35 Tycen Anderson DS Toledo 38 Amare Barno DL Virginia Tech 41 Channing Tindall LB Georgia 46 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 47 Jordan Silver LS Arkansas 48 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama 50 Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech 52 Lecitus Smith OL Virginia Tech 52 D’Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State 53 Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina 54 Justin Shaffer OL Georgia 55 Luke Fortner OL Kentucky 56 Dylan Parham OL Memphis 65 Darian Kinnard OL Kentucky 68 Jamaree Salyer OL Georgia 70 Ed Ingram OL LSU 71 Chris Paul OL Tulsa 73 Max Mitchell OL Louisiana 74 Spencer Burford OL UTSA 75 Cade Mays OL Tennessee 77 Braxton Jones OL Southern Utah 80 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 81 Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss 83 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 85 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 88 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State 90 Jake Camarda PT Georgia 92 Neil Farrell Jr. DL LSU 95 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia 96 Jermaine Johnson DL Florida State 98 John Ridgeway DL Arkansas 99 Eric Johnson DL Missouri State

National Team

NO NAME POS SCHOOL 0 Jaylen Watson CB Washington State 1 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 2 Verone McKinley III DS Oregon 3 Rachaad White RB Arizona State 4 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 5 Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss 6 Gregory Junior CB Ouachita Baptist 7 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 8 Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 8 Jalen Pitre DS Baylor 9 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 9 J.T. Woods DS Baylor 11 Dominique Robinson DL Miami (Ohio) 12 Carson Strong QB Nevada 12 Sterling Weatherford LB Miami (Ohio) 14 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 15 Andrew Mevis PK Iowa State 17 Arnold Ebiketie DL Penn State 18 Bo Melton WR Rutgers 19 Cole Turner TE Nevada 20 Kyron Johnson LB Kansas 21 Damarri Mathis CB Pitt 22 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State 25 Tyler Badie RB Missouri 27 Jeremiah Hall FB Oklahoma 28 Abram Smith RB Baylor 29 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati 30 Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State 34 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota 36 Kerby Joseph DS Illinois 40 Jesse Luketa LB Penn State 42 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 45 Troy Andersen LB Montana State 48 Chad Muma LB Wyoming 51 Tyreke Smith DL Ohio State 52 Myjai Sanders DL Cincinnati 54 Marquis Hayes OL Oklahoma 56 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati 57 Travis Jones DL UConn 65 Ja’Tyre Carter OL Southern 67 Chasen Hines OL LSU 69 Cole Strange OL Chattanooga 70 Trevor Penning OL UNI 71 Andrew Stueber OL Michigan 72 Abraham Lucas OL Washington State 73 Matt Waletzko OL North Dakota 75 Nick Zakelj OL Fordham 76 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan 77 Zion Johnson OL Boston College 78 Daniel Faaelele OL Minnesota 81 Trae Barry OL Boston College 82 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 84 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 85 Trey McBride TE Colorado State 87 Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 91 Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA 92 Logan Hall DL Houston 93 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State 94 Cal Adomitis LS Pitt 95 Isaiah Thomas DL Oklahoma 96 Jordan Stout PT Penn State 98 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma

