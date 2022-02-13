TONIGHT

Boston U. vs. Northeastern in the men's Beanpot final

🏀 10 questions to ponder with about a month left in the regular season

📊 Women's hoops Power 10

football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 13, 2022

2022 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Bengals and Rams players

Cooper Kupp’s top FCS playoff highlights at Eastern Washington

Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams gathers 107 former college football players. The SEC and Big Ten garner the largest representation in Los Angeles, combining for 46 players.

Florida and LSU rank at the top with five representatives, and the FCS and DII football both have former players on active rosters.

Here is how the rosters break down:

All roster information is as of Feb. 3, 2022

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Cincinnati Bengals

Active Roster

Player Number Position College
Hakeem Adeniji 77 G Kansas
Brandon Allen 8 QB Arkansas
Ricardo Allen 37 S Purdue
Eli Apple 20 CB Ohio State
Chidobe Awuzie 22 CB Colorado
Markus Bailey 51 LB Purdue
Jessie Bates III 30 S Wake Forest
Vonn Bell 24 S Ohio State
Tyler Boyd 83 WR Pittsburgh
Joe Burrow 9 QB LSU
Jackson Carman 79 G Clemson
Ja'Marr Chase 1 WR LSU
Jalen Davis 35 CB Utah State
Chris Evans 25 HB Michigan
Tre Flowers 33 CB Oklahoma State
Vernon Hargreaves III 29 CB Florida
Clark Harris 46 LS Rutgers
Trey Hendrickson 91 DE Florida Atlantic
Tee Higgins 85 WR Clemson
B.J. Hill 92 DT NC State
Trey Hill 63 C Georgia
Mike Hilton 21 CB Mississippi
Trey Hopkins 66 C Texas
Sam Hubbard 94 DE Ohio State
Kevin Huber 10 P Cincinnati
Trenton Irwin 16 WR Stanford
Fred Johnson 74 OT Florida
Clay Johnston 44 LB Baylor
Keandre Jones 47 LB Maryland
Khalid Kareem 90 DE Notre Dame
Zach Kerr 69 NT Delaware
Evan McPherson 2 K Florida
Joe Mixon 28 HB Oklahoma
Stanley Morgan 17 WR Nebraska
Samaje Perine 34 HB Oklahoma
Germaine Pratt 57 LB NC State
Isaiah Prince 75 OT Ohio State
Wyatt Ray 93 DE Boston College
D.J. Reader 98 DT Clemson
Cam Sample 96 EDGE Tulane
Drew Sample 89 TE Washington
Tyler Shelvin 99 DT LSU
D'Ante Smith 70 G East Carolina
Quinton Spain 67 OG West Virginia
Michael Thomas 31 S Stanford
Mike Thomas 80 WR

Southern Mississippi
Josh Tupou 68 DT Colorado
C.J. Uzomah 87 TE Auburn
Trae Waynes 26 CB Michigan State
Mitchell Wilcox 84 TE South Florida
Jonah Williams 73 OT Alabama
Trayveon Williams 32 HB Texas A&M
Logan Wilson 55 LB Wyoming

SUPER BOWL: Colleges with the most Super Bowl MVPs

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Los Angeles Rams

Active roster

Player Number Position College
Cam Akers 23 RB Florida State
Landen Akers 84 WR Iowa State
Brian Allen 55 OL Michigan State
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 72 OL Clemson
Odell Beckham Jr. 3 WR LSU
Kendall Blanton 86 TE Missouri
Bobby Brown III 95 DL Texas A&M
Terrell Burgess 26 S Utah
Marquise Copeland 93 DL Cincinnati
Austin Corbett 63 OL Nevada
Dont'e Deayon 21 CB Boise State
Aaron Donald 99 DL Pittsburgh
David Edwards 73 OL Wisconsin
Bobby Evans 71 OL Oklahoma
Leonard Floyd 54 OLB Georgia
Jake Funk 34 RB Maryland
Greg Gaines 91 DL Washington
Chris Garrett 48 OLB

Concordia St. Paul
Matt Gay 8 K Utah
Jake Gervase 39 S Iowa
Grant Haley 46 DB Penn State
Rob Havenstein 79 OL Wisconsin
Johnny Hekker 6 P Oregon State
Tyler Higbee 89 TE

Western Kentucky
Michael Hoecht 96 DL Brown
Justin Hollins 58 LB Oregon
Brycen Hopkins 88 TE Purdue
Travin Howard 32 ILB TCU
Buddy Howell 38 RB Florida Atlantic
AJ Jackson 68 OL Iowa
Van Jefferson 12 WR Florida
Ernest Jones 50 LB South Carolina
Cooper Kupp 10 WR

Eastern Washington
Terrell Lewis 52 OLB Alabama
David Long Jr. 22 CB Michigan
Sony Michel 25 RB Georgia
Von Miller 40 OLB Texas A&M
Joe Noteboom 70 OL TCU
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 45 OLB Oklahoma
Kareem Orr 35 DB

Chattanooga
Matthew Orzech 42 LS Azusa Pacific
Bryce Perkins 16 QB Virginia
Brandon Powell 19 WR Florida
Jalen Ramsey 5 DB Florida State
Taylor Rapp 24 S Washington
Troy Reeder 51 ILB Delaware
A'Shawn Robinson 94 DL Alabama
Nick Scott 33 S Penn State
Coleman Shelton 65 OL Washington
Ben Skowronek 18 WR Notre Dame
Matthew Stafford 9 QB Georgia
Andrew Whitworth 77 OL LSU
Darious Williams 11 CB

UAB
John Wolford 13 QB Wake Forest

2022: Preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022 college football season

Breakdown by college

Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:

Number of Players College
5 Florida, LSU
4

Washington, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma
3

Alabama, Texas A&M, Purdue
2

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State,
Maryland, Florida Atlantic, Delaware, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa,
Penn State, TCU, Utah, Wisconsin, Stanford, Colorado, NC State

⏳: Here's when the 2022 college football season starts

Breakdown by conference

Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:

Note: The FCS has 5 total players and DII has 2.

Number of Players Conference
25 SEC
21 Big Ten
14 ACC
12 Big 12, Pac-12
5 AAC, Conference USA
4 Mountain West
2 Independent, CAA (FCS)

FCS and DII Breakdown

Here are all the FCS schools represented:

Number of Players College
2 Delaware
1 Chattanooga
1 Brown
1

Eastern Washington

Here are all the DII schools represented:

Number of Players College
1

Concordia St. Paul, Azuza Pacific

Florida is the Team of the Week in women's basketball after another pair of top-25 wins

Florida women's basketball is the NCAA.com Team of the Week after taking down two top-15 opponents in Tennessee and Georgia.
READ MORE

Florida women's basketball takes down No. 7 Tennessee in historic SEC upset

Florida women's basketball got out to a hot start and never turned back as the Gators took down No. 7 Tennessee, 84-59.
READ MORE

2022 college softball preview and predictions with D1Softball's Tara Henry

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 college softball season. D1softball's Tara Henry breaks down the top five teams, biggest storylines, top players and more ahead of the first pitch in February.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners