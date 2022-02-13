2022 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Bengals and Rams players

Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams gathers 107 former college football players. The SEC and Big Ten garner the largest representation in Los Angeles, combining for 46 players.

Florida and LSU rank at the top with five representatives, and the FCS and DII football both have former players on active rosters.

Here is how the rosters break down:

All roster information is as of Feb. 3, 2022

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Cincinnati Bengals

Active Roster

Player Number Position College Hakeem Adeniji 77 G Kansas Brandon Allen 8 QB Arkansas Ricardo Allen 37 S Purdue Eli Apple 20 CB Ohio State Chidobe Awuzie 22 CB Colorado Markus Bailey 51 LB Purdue Jessie Bates III 30 S Wake Forest Vonn Bell 24 S Ohio State Tyler Boyd 83 WR Pittsburgh Joe Burrow 9 QB LSU Jackson Carman 79 G Clemson Ja'Marr Chase 1 WR LSU Jalen Davis 35 CB Utah State Chris Evans 25 HB Michigan Tre Flowers 33 CB Oklahoma State Vernon Hargreaves III 29 CB Florida Clark Harris 46 LS Rutgers Trey Hendrickson 91 DE Florida Atlantic Tee Higgins 85 WR Clemson B.J. Hill 92 DT NC State Trey Hill 63 C Georgia Mike Hilton 21 CB Mississippi Trey Hopkins 66 C Texas Sam Hubbard 94 DE Ohio State Kevin Huber 10 P Cincinnati Trenton Irwin 16 WR Stanford Fred Johnson 74 OT Florida Clay Johnston 44 LB Baylor Keandre Jones 47 LB Maryland Khalid Kareem 90 DE Notre Dame Zach Kerr 69 NT Delaware Evan McPherson 2 K Florida Joe Mixon 28 HB Oklahoma Stanley Morgan 17 WR Nebraska Samaje Perine 34 HB Oklahoma Germaine Pratt 57 LB NC State Isaiah Prince 75 OT Ohio State Wyatt Ray 93 DE Boston College D.J. Reader 98 DT Clemson Cam Sample 96 EDGE Tulane Drew Sample 89 TE Washington Tyler Shelvin 99 DT LSU D'Ante Smith 70 G East Carolina Quinton Spain 67 OG West Virginia Michael Thomas 31 S Stanford Mike Thomas 80 WR Southern Mississippi Josh Tupou 68 DT Colorado C.J. Uzomah 87 TE Auburn Trae Waynes 26 CB Michigan State Mitchell Wilcox 84 TE South Florida Jonah Williams 73 OT Alabama Trayveon Williams 32 HB Texas A&M Logan Wilson 55 LB Wyoming

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Los Angeles Rams

Active roster

Player Number Position College Cam Akers 23 RB Florida State Landen Akers 84 WR Iowa State Brian Allen 55 OL Michigan State Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 72 OL Clemson Odell Beckham Jr. 3 WR LSU Kendall Blanton 86 TE Missouri Bobby Brown III 95 DL Texas A&M Terrell Burgess 26 S Utah Marquise Copeland 93 DL Cincinnati Austin Corbett 63 OL Nevada Dont'e Deayon 21 CB Boise State Aaron Donald 99 DL Pittsburgh David Edwards 73 OL Wisconsin Bobby Evans 71 OL Oklahoma Leonard Floyd 54 OLB Georgia Jake Funk 34 RB Maryland Greg Gaines 91 DL Washington Chris Garrett 48 OLB Concordia St. Paul Matt Gay 8 K Utah Jake Gervase 39 S Iowa Grant Haley 46 DB Penn State Rob Havenstein 79 OL Wisconsin Johnny Hekker 6 P Oregon State Tyler Higbee 89 TE Western Kentucky Michael Hoecht 96 DL Brown Justin Hollins 58 LB Oregon Brycen Hopkins 88 TE Purdue Travin Howard 32 ILB TCU Buddy Howell 38 RB Florida Atlantic AJ Jackson 68 OL Iowa Van Jefferson 12 WR Florida Ernest Jones 50 LB South Carolina Cooper Kupp 10 WR Eastern Washington Terrell Lewis 52 OLB Alabama David Long Jr. 22 CB Michigan Sony Michel 25 RB Georgia Von Miller 40 OLB Texas A&M Joe Noteboom 70 OL TCU Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 45 OLB Oklahoma Kareem Orr 35 DB Chattanooga Matthew Orzech 42 LS Azusa Pacific Bryce Perkins 16 QB Virginia Brandon Powell 19 WR Florida Jalen Ramsey 5 DB Florida State Taylor Rapp 24 S Washington Troy Reeder 51 ILB Delaware A'Shawn Robinson 94 DL Alabama Nick Scott 33 S Penn State Coleman Shelton 65 OL Washington Ben Skowronek 18 WR Notre Dame Matthew Stafford 9 QB Georgia Andrew Whitworth 77 OL LSU Darious Williams 11 CB UAB John Wolford 13 QB Wake Forest

Breakdown by college

Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:

Number of Players College 5 Florida, LSU 4 Washington, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma 3 Alabama, Texas A&M, Purdue 2 Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State,

Maryland, Florida Atlantic, Delaware, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa,

Penn State, TCU, Utah, Wisconsin, Stanford, Colorado, NC State

Breakdown by conference

Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:

Note: The FCS has 5 total players and DII has 2.

Number of Players Conference 25 SEC 21 Big Ten 14 ACC 12 Big 12, Pac-12 5 AAC, Conference USA 4 Mountain West 2 Independent, CAA (FCS)

FCS and DII Breakdown

Here are all the FCS schools represented:

Number of Players College 2 Delaware 1 Chattanooga 1 Brown 1 Eastern Washington

