Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | February 13, 2022

Where every Super Bowl MVP went to college

Cooper Kupp’s top FCS playoff highlights at Eastern Washington

Super Bowl LVI, in 2022, resulted in the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. It was the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history for the Rams. Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp became the 56th Super Bowl MVP in NFL history. Kupp caught eight passes, recorded 99 total yards and scored the game-winning touchdown to secure the Rams victory. 

Super Bowl MVPs have come from colleges big and small, from the Division II ranks to powerhouses like Alabama. One has come from FCS school Delaware, and a few played their college football at Georgia.

Here's a rundown of where each Super Bowl MVP played their college football.

Super Bowl Player NFL Team Position College
I Bart Starr Green Bay Packers Quarterback Alabama
II Bart Starr Green Bay Packers Quarterback Alabama
III Joe Namath New York Jets Quarterback Alabama
IV Len Dawson Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Purdue
V Chuck Howley Dallas Cowboys Linebacker West Virginia
VI Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Navy
VII Jake Scott Miami Dolphins Safety Georgia
VIII Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins Fullback Syracuse
IX Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers Running back Penn State
X Lynn Swann Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Southern California
XI Fred Biletnikoff Oakland Raiders Wide receiver Florida State
XII Randy White,
Harvey Martin		 Dallas Cowboys Defensive linemen Maryland,
East Texas State
XIII Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Louisiana Tech
XIV Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Louisiana Tech
XV Jim Plunkett Oakland Raiders Quarterback Stanford
XVI Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame
XVII John Riggins Washington Redskins Running back Kansas
XVIII Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders Running back Southern California
XIX Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame
XX Richard Dent Chicago Bears Defensive end Tennessee State
XXI Phil Simms New York Giants Quarterback Morehead State
XXII Doug Williams Washington Redskins Quarterback Grambling State
XXIII Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers Wide receiver Mississippi Valley State
XXIV Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame
XXV Ottis Anderson New York Giants Running back Miami
XXVI Mark Rypien Washington Redskins Quarterback Washington State
XXVII Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys Quarterback UCLA
XXVIII Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys Running back Florida
XXIX Steve Young San Francisco 49ers Quarterback BYU
XXX Larry Brown Dallas Cowboys Cornerback TCU
XXXI Desmond Howard Green Bay Packers Kick returner Michigan
XXXII Terrell Davis Denver Broncos Running back Georgia
XXXIII John Elway Denver Broncos Quarterback Stanford
XXXIV Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams Quarterback Northern Iowa
XXXV Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Miami
XXXVI Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan
XXXVII Dexter Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Florida State
XXXVIII Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan
XXXIX Deion Branch New England Patriots Wide receiver Louisville
XL Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Georgia
XLI Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Tennessee
XLII Eli Manning New York Giants Quarterback Ole Miss
XLIII Santonio Holmes Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Ohio State
XLIV Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Quarterback Purdue
XLV Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers Quarterback California
XLVI Eli Manning New York Giants Quarterback Ole Miss
XLVII Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Delaware
XLVIII Malcolm Smith Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Southern California
XLIX Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan
50 Von Miller Denver Broncos Linebacker Texas A&M
LI Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan
LII Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Arizona
LIII Julian Edelman New England Patriots Wide receiver Kent State
LIV Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Texas Tech
LV Tom Brady Tampa Bay Bucs Quarterback Michigan
LVI Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver  Eastern Washington

By the numbers

Michigan - 6 (five for Tom Brady, one for Desmond Howard)

Alabama - 3 (two for Bart Starr, one for Joe Namath)

Georgia - 3 (one each for Jake Scott, Terrell Davis and Hines Ward)

Notre Dame - 3 (all for Joe Montana)

USC - 3 (one each for Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen and Malcolm Smith)

