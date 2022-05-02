Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft featured record-setting draft results for the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning College Football Playoff national champions. Georgia had 15 players selected in the NFL draft, eclipsing the previous modern-era record of 14 picks, which was set by Ohio State in the 2004 NFL Draft and later tied by LSU in 2020. The Bulldogs have five defensive players selected in the first round from a unit that allowed a national-best 10.2 points per game last season.

Georgia alone was responsible for nearly a quarter of the Southeastern Conference's 65 selections, which tied a record the SEC set in 2021.

Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.

Number of draft picks by school in the 2022 draft

During the 2022 NFL draft, players from 105 different schools were selected, an increase from the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is the complete list, sorted in descending order of number of players drafted, then alphabetically:

School Players Drafted Georgia 15 LSU 10 Cincinnati 9 Penn State 8 Alabama 7 Oklahoma 7 Baylor 6 Ohio State 6 Ole Miss 6 UCLA 6 Michigan 5 Tennessee 5 Wisconsin 5 Arizona State 4 Iowa State 4 Kentucky 4 Michigan State 4 Minnesota 4 North Carolina 4 San Diego State 4 Texas A&M 4 Virginia Tech 4 Washington 4 Arkansas 3 Florida 3 Houston 3 Illinois 3 Nebraska 3 Oklahoma State 3 Purdue 3 South Carolina 3 Southern California 3 California 2 Central Michigan 2 Clemson 2 Coastal Carolina 2 Iowa 2 Kansas State 2 Louisiana 2 Maryland 2 Memphis 2 Mississippi State 2 Missouri 2 Montana State 2 NC State 2 Nevada 2 North Dakota State 2 Notre Dame 2 Pittsburgh 2 Rutgers 2 SMU 2 South Dakota State 2 Texas Tech 2 Toledo 2 Tulsa 2 UTSA 2 Wake Forest 2 Washington State 2 Western Kentucky 2 Air Force 1 Appalachian State 1 Auburn 1 Boise State 1 Boston College 1 BYU 1 Colorado State 1 Connecticut 1 Fayetteville State 1 Florida State 1 Fordham 1 Fresno State 1 Georgia Tech 1 Indiana 1 Jackson State 1 Kansas 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 Liberty 1 Marshall 1 Miami (FL) 1 Miami (OH) 1 Missouri State 1 North Dakota 1 Northern Iowa 1 Northwest Missouri State 1 Oregon 1 Oregon State 1 Ouachita Baptist 1 Sam Houston State 1 Samford 1 South Alabama 1 South Carolina State 1 Southern 1 Southern Utah 1 Stanford 1 UT-Chattanooga 1 UAB 1 UCF 1 Utah 1 Valdosta State 1 Villanova 1 Virginia 1 Western Michigan 1 Yale 1 Youngstown State 1

Number of draft picks by conference in the 2022 draft

Twenty-four conferences were represented in the selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus five picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a record-tying 65 draft selections, ahead of the Big Ten (48), and Big 12 (25) and Pac-12 (25).

Conference Players Drafted SEC 65 Big Ten 48 Big 12 25 Pac-12 25 ACC 21 AAC 19 Mountain West 11 Missouri Valley Football Conference 8 C-USA 6 MAC 6 Sun Belt 6 Independent 5 Big Sky 3 SoCon 2 SWAC 2 CAA 1 CIAA (DII) 1 Great American (DII) 1 Gulf South (DII) 1 Ivy 1 MEAC 1 MIAA (DII) 1 Patriot 1 South Atlantic (DII) 1 WAC 1

