Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 3, 2022

Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft featured record-setting draft results for the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning College Football Playoff national champions. Georgia had 15 players selected in the NFL draft, eclipsing the previous modern-era record of 14 picks, which was set by Ohio State in the 2004 NFL Draft and later tied by LSU in 2020. The Bulldogs have five defensive players selected in the first round from a unit that allowed a national-best 10.2 points per game last season.

Georgia alone was responsible for nearly a quarter of the Southeastern Conference's 65 selections, which tied a record the SEC set in 2021.

Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.

Number of draft picks by school in the 2022 draft

During the 2022 NFL draft, players from 105 different schools were selected, an increase from the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is the complete list, sorted in descending order of number of players drafted, then alphabetically:

School Players Drafted
Georgia 15
LSU 10
Cincinnati 9
Penn State 8
Alabama 7
Oklahoma 7
Baylor 6
Ohio State 6
Ole Miss 6
UCLA 6
Michigan 5
Tennessee 5
Wisconsin 5
Arizona State 4
Iowa State 4
Kentucky 4
Michigan State 4
Minnesota 4
North Carolina 4
San Diego State 4
Texas A&M 4
Virginia Tech 4
Washington 4
Arkansas 3
Florida 3
Houston 3
Illinois 3
Nebraska 3
Oklahoma State 3
Purdue 3
South Carolina 3
Southern California 3
California 2
Central Michigan 2
Clemson 2
Coastal Carolina 2
Iowa 2
Kansas State 2
Louisiana 2
Maryland 2
Memphis 2
Mississippi State 2
Missouri 2
Montana State 2
NC State 2
Nevada 2
North Dakota State 2
Notre Dame 2
Pittsburgh 2
Rutgers 2
SMU 2
South Dakota State 2
Texas Tech 2
Toledo 2
Tulsa 2
UTSA 2
Wake Forest 2
Washington State 2
Western Kentucky 2
Air Force 1
Appalachian State 1
Auburn 1
Boise State 1
Boston College 1
BYU 1
Colorado State 1
Connecticut 1
Fayetteville State 1
Florida State 1
Fordham 1
Fresno State 1
Georgia Tech 1
Indiana 1
Jackson State 1
Kansas 1
Lenoir-Rhyne 1
Liberty 1
Marshall 1
Miami (FL) 1
Miami (OH) 1
Missouri State 1
North Dakota 1
Northern Iowa 1
Northwest Missouri State 1
Oregon 1
Oregon State 1
Ouachita Baptist 1
Sam Houston State 1
Samford 1
South Alabama 1
South Carolina State 1
Southern 1
Southern Utah 1
Stanford 1
UT-Chattanooga 1
UAB 1
UCF 1
Utah 1
Valdosta State 1
Villanova 1
Virginia 1
Western Michigan 1
Yale 1
Youngstown State 1

Number of draft picks by conference in the 2022 draft

Twenty-four conferences were represented in the selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus five picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a record-tying 65 draft selections, ahead of the Big Ten (48), and Big 12 (25) and Pac-12 (25).

Conference Players Drafted
SEC 65
Big Ten 48
Big 12 25
Pac-12 25
ACC 21
AAC 19
Mountain West 11
Missouri Valley Football Conference 8
C-USA 6
MAC 6
Sun Belt 6
Independent 5
Big Sky 3
SoCon 2
SWAC 2
CAA 1
CIAA (DII) 1
Great American (DII) 1
Gulf South (DII) 1
Ivy 1
MEAC 1
MIAA (DII) 1
Patriot 1
South Atlantic (DII) 1
WAC 1

First-round results

Here are the results of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

  1. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia — Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan — Detroit Lions
  3. Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU – Houston Texans
  4. Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati – New York Jets
  5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon — New York Giants
  6. Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State — Carolina Panthers
  7. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama — New York Giants
  8. Drake London, WR, Southern California — Atlanta Falcons
  9. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State — Seattle Seahawks
  10. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — New York Jets
  11. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — New Orleans Saints
  12. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama — Detroit Lions
  13. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — Philadelphia Eagles
  14. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame — Baltimore Ravens
  15. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M — Houston Texans
  16. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State — Washington Commanders
  17. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College — Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas — Tennessee Titans
  19. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa — New Orleans Saints
  20. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington — Kansas City Chiefs
  22. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia — Green Bay Packers
  23. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida — Buffalo Bills
  24. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa — Dallas Cowboys
  25. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa — Baltimore Ravens
  26. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — New York Jets
  27. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — Jacksonville Jaguars
  28. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia — Green Bay Packers
  29. Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga — New England Patriots
  30. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue — Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan — Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia — Minnesota Vikings

