Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft featured record-setting draft results for the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning College Football Playoff national champions. Georgia had 15 players selected in the NFL draft, eclipsing the previous modern-era record of 14 picks, which was set by Ohio State in the 2004 NFL Draft and later tied by LSU in 2020. The Bulldogs have five defensive players selected in the first round from a unit that allowed a national-best 10.2 points per game last season. Georgia alone was responsible for nearly a quarter of the Southeastern Conference's 65 selections, which tied a record the SEC set in 2021. Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference. Number of draft picks by school in the 2022 draft During the 2022 NFL draft, players from 105 different schools were selected, an increase from the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is the complete list, sorted in descending order of number of players drafted, then alphabetically: School Players Drafted Georgia 15 LSU 10 Cincinnati 9 Penn State 8 Alabama 7 Oklahoma 7 Baylor 6 Ohio State 6 Ole Miss 6 UCLA 6 Michigan 5 Tennessee 5 Wisconsin 5 Arizona State 4 Iowa State 4 Kentucky 4 Michigan State 4 Minnesota 4 North Carolina 4 San Diego State 4 Texas A&M 4 Virginia Tech 4 Washington 4 Arkansas 3 Florida 3 Houston 3 Illinois 3 Nebraska 3 Oklahoma State 3 Purdue 3 South Carolina 3 Southern California 3 California 2 Central Michigan 2 Clemson 2 Coastal Carolina 2 Iowa 2 Kansas State 2 Louisiana 2 Maryland 2 Memphis 2 Mississippi State 2 Missouri 2 Montana State 2 NC State 2 Nevada 2 North Dakota State 2 Notre Dame 2 Pittsburgh 2 Rutgers 2 SMU 2 South Dakota State 2 Texas Tech 2 Toledo 2 Tulsa 2 UTSA 2 Wake Forest 2 Washington State 2 Western Kentucky 2 Air Force 1 Appalachian State 1 Auburn 1 Boise State 1 Boston College 1 BYU 1 Colorado State 1 Connecticut 1 Fayetteville State 1 Florida State 1 Fordham 1 Fresno State 1 Georgia Tech 1 Indiana 1 Jackson State 1 Kansas 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 Liberty 1 Marshall 1 Miami (FL) 1 Miami (OH) 1 Missouri State 1 North Dakota 1 Northern Iowa 1 Northwest Missouri State 1 Oregon 1 Oregon State 1 Ouachita Baptist 1 Sam Houston State 1 Samford 1 South Alabama 1 South Carolina State 1 Southern 1 Southern Utah 1 Stanford 1 UT-Chattanooga 1 UAB 1 UCF 1 Utah 1 Valdosta State 1 Villanova 1 Virginia 1 Western Michigan 1 Yale 1 Youngstown State 1 Number of draft picks by conference in the 2022 draft Twenty-four conferences were represented in the selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus five picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a record-tying 65 draft selections, ahead of the Big Ten (48), and Big 12 (25) and Pac-12 (25). Conference Players Drafted SEC 65 Big Ten 48 Big 12 25 Pac-12 25 ACC 21 AAC 19 Mountain West 11 Missouri Valley Football Conference 8 C-USA 6 MAC 6 Sun Belt 6 Independent 5 Big Sky 3 SoCon 2 SWAC 2 CAA 1 CIAA (DII) 1 Great American (DII) 1 Gulf South (DII) 1 Ivy 1 MEAC 1 MIAA (DII) 1 Patriot 1 South Atlantic (DII) 1 WAC 1 First-round results Here are the results of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia — Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan — Detroit Lions Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU – Houston Texans Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati – New York Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon — New York Giants Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State — Carolina Panthers Evan Neal, OT, Alabama — New York Giants Drake London, WR, Southern California — Atlanta Falcons Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State — Seattle Seahawks Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — New York Jets Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — New Orleans Saints Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama — Detroit Lions Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — Philadelphia Eagles Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame — Baltimore Ravens Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M — Houston Texans Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State — Washington Commanders Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College — Los Angeles Chargers Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas — Tennessee Titans Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa — New Orleans Saints Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington — Kansas City Chiefs Quay Walker, LB, Georgia — Green Bay Packers Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida — Buffalo Bills Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa — Dallas Cowboys Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa — Baltimore Ravens Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — New York Jets Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — Jacksonville Jaguars Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia — Green Bay Packers Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga — New England Patriots George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue — Kansas City Chiefs Daxton Hill, S, Michigan — Cincinnati Bengals Lewis Cine, S, Georgia — Minnesota Vikings 👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS 2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones 2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts 2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II 2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen QBs: Patrick Mahomes | Tom Brady | Matthew Stafford More: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Jalen Ramsey FCS alums: Cooper Kupp | Carson Wentz | Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke What to know about the five DII football players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft Five former DII football players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. 