3 single-game FCS records that could be next to fall

The FCS football record book is full of impressive feats. However, as the sport evolves, once untouchable records are now in reach.

Here are three single-game FCS records that could be next to fall.

1. Most touchdowns scored on interception returns (individual)

Twenty-eight different players have set or tied the record for the most touchdowns scored on interception returns in a game with two. The feat was most recently achieved by Presbyterian's Jeffrey Smyth against Stetson in the spring 2021 season.

In the fall 2021 season, 17 players scored on a pick-6. Each of those 17 nabbed at least three interceptions during the season, with five intercepting at least five passes.

All it takes is for one more jumped route or electrifying return, and another player would have added his name to the record books. In future seasons, this record is within reach.

2. Most overtime periods in a game with two FCS teams

The record for the most overtime periods in a game with two FCS teams is six overtimes. Three games have gone into six overtimes, most recently occurring in 1996. However, fall 2021 saw one game end just one overtime short, when Princeton defeated Harvard in five overtimes in a game that lasted over four hours.

Why is this record at risk of falling?

The overtime rules recently changed, making an overtime period much shorter — and easier — to extend longer. Just look at the FBS record-setting nine overtime game between Illinois and Penn State in 2021 as proof.

With the new rules, the six overtime threshold could be broken sooner rather than later.

3. Most two-point attempts made

When Weber State played Eastern Washington on Oct. 6, 1990, the two schools set the record for most two-point conversion attempts made, scoring five conversions with five passes. This record may soon fall thanks to the new overtime rules.

After a game reaches the third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays until one team fails to convert.

With overtimes alone, it would only take matching successful conversions in the third and fourth overtime and a winning conversion in the fifth overtime to tie the record. And that would be without any teams going for two during regulation.

In the wild world of college football, this FCS record falling is not a wild thought.