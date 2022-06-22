TRENDING 📈

👀 Top returning FCS quarterbacks

📝 Lessons learned from seasons ended at the MCWS

Every home run from the MCWS

Nastiest MCWS pitches
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 22, 2022

Here is every FCS vs FBS game scheduled for 2022

North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title

Last year saw 12 FCS schools defeat FBS schools, with Montana beating then-No. 20 Washington, the sixth FCS/I-AA win against a ranked FBS/I-A team. In 2022, there are more than 100 FCS vs. FBS games scheduled as of June 21. Check them out below.

All FBS teams are home teams.

Week 0

Date FCS Team FBS Team
Saturday, Aug. 27 Austin Peay Western Kentucky
  Duquesne Florida State
  Florida A&M North Carolina
  Idaho State UNLV

UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS upset

Week 1

date fcs team fbs Team
Thursday, Sept. 1 Alabama A&M UAB
  Bryant FIU
  Cal Poly Fresno State
  Eastern Illinois Northern Illinois
  Long Island University Toledo
  Northern Arizona Arizona State
  Portland State San Jose State
  St. Francis (PA) Akron
  South Carolina State UCF
  VMI Wake Forest
Friday, Sept. 2 Eastern Kentucky Eastern Michigan
  Tennessee Tech Kansas
  William & Mary Charlotte
Saturday, Sept. 3 Albany Baylor
  Bethune-Cookman Miami (FL)
  Central Connecticut State UConn
  Colgate Stanford
  Delaware Navy
  Elon Vanderbilt
  Grambling State Arkansas State
  Idaho Washington State
  Illinois State Wisconsin
  Maine New Mexico
  Mercer Auburn
  Morgan State Georgia Southern
  Murray State Texas Tech
  Nicholls South Alabama
  Norfolk State Marshall
  North Dakota Nebraska
  Northern Iowa Air Force
  Richmond Virginia
  Sam Houston Texas A&M
  South Dakota Kansas State
  South Dakota State Iowa
  Southeastern Louisiana Louisiana
  Southeast Missouri State Iowa State
  UC Davis California

RANKED: Here's the FCS blueprint to beating a ranked FBS team

Week 2

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Sept. 10 Alabama A&M Troy
  Alabama State UCLA
  Alcorn State Tulane
  Central Arkansas Ole Miss
  Charleston Southern NC State
  Eastern Kentucky Bowling Green
  Eastern Washington Oregon
  Furman Clemson
  Gardner-Webb Coastal Carolina
  Holy Cross Buffalo
  Howard South Florida
  Idaho Indiana
  Idaho State San Diego State
  Incarnate Word Nevada
  Indiana State Purdue
  Kennesaw State Cincinnati
  Lafayette Temple
  Lamar SMU
  McNeese Rice
  Nicholls UL Monroe
  Norfolk State James Madison
  Northern Colorado Wyoming
  Portland State Washington
  Robert Morris Miami (OH)
  Samford Georgia
  Southeastern Louisiana FAU
  Southern LSU
  Southern Utah Utah
  Stephen F. Austin Lousiana Tech
  Tarleton State TCU
  Texas Southern North Texas
  Wagner Rutgers
  Western Carolina Georgia Tech
  Weber State Utah State
  Western Illinois Minnesota

Week 3

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Sept. 17 Abilene Christian Missouri
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oklahoma State
  Bucknell Central Michigan
  Campbell East Carolina
  Duquesne Hawai'i
  Jacksonville State Tulsa
  Long Island University Kent State
  Maine Boston College
  Missouri State Arkansas
  Montana State Oregon State
  Murray State Ball State
  North Carolina A&T Duke
  North Dakota State Arizona
  Northwestern State Southern Miss
  Stony Brook UMass
  Southern Illinois Northwestern
  Tennessee State Middle Tennessee
  Towson West Virginia
  UT Martin Boise State
  Villanova Army
  Wofford Virginia Tech
  Youngstown State Kentucky

Week 4

date fcs team fbs Team
Thursday, Sept. 22 Chattanooga Illinois
Saturday, Sept. 24 Fordham Ohio
  Houston Baptist Texas State
  Rhode Island Pittsburgh
  Sacramento State Colorado State
  Texas Southern UTSA

Week 5

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Oct. 1 The Citadel Appalachian State
  Eastern Washington Florida
  Gardner-Webb Marshall
  New Hampshire Western Michigan
  North Alabama Memphis
  South Carolina State South Carolina
  Wagner Syracuse

Week 7

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Oct. 15 Colgate Army
  Gardner-Webb Liberty

Week 8

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Oct. 22 UT Martin Tennessee

Week 9

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Oct. 29 Robert Morris Appalachian State

Week 11

Date FCS Team FBS Team
Saturday, Nov. 12 Lamar New Mexico State

Week 12

date fcs team fbs Team
Saturday, Nov. 19 Austin Peay Alabama
  Utah Tech BYU
  ETSU Mississippi State
  North Alabama Memphis

Making sense of FCS conference realignment

Here's a breakdown of the many changes to the FCS football landscape in the upcoming seasons amid major conference realignment.
READ MORE

3 single-game FCS records that could be next to fall

As the FCS evolves, once-untouchable records are now in reach. Here are three single-game FCS records that could be next to fall.
READ MORE

College football preview for 2022 season: Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer makes predictions for next season

Bleacher Report college football senior writer Adam Kramer joins NCAA Digital's Michella Chester to take a look at what fans can expect ahead of the 2022 season.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners