Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 22, 2022 Here is every FCS vs FBS game scheduled for 2022 North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share Last year saw 12 FCS schools defeat FBS schools, with Montana beating then-No. 20 Washington, the sixth FCS/I-AA win against a ranked FBS/I-A team. In 2022, there are more than 100 FCS vs. FBS games scheduled as of June 21. Check them out below. All FBS teams are home teams. Week 0 Date FCS Team FBS Team Saturday, Aug. 27 Austin Peay Western Kentucky Duquesne Florida State Florida A&M North Carolina Idaho State UNLV UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS upset Week 1 date fcs team fbs Team Thursday, Sept. 1 Alabama A&M UAB Bryant FIU Cal Poly Fresno State Eastern Illinois Northern Illinois Long Island University Toledo Northern Arizona Arizona State Portland State San Jose State St. Francis (PA) Akron South Carolina State UCF VMI Wake Forest Friday, Sept. 2 Eastern Kentucky Eastern Michigan Tennessee Tech Kansas William & Mary Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 3 Albany Baylor Bethune-Cookman Miami (FL) Central Connecticut State UConn Colgate Stanford Delaware Navy Elon Vanderbilt Grambling State Arkansas State Idaho Washington State Illinois State Wisconsin Maine New Mexico Mercer Auburn Morgan State Georgia Southern Murray State Texas Tech Nicholls South Alabama Norfolk State Marshall North Dakota Nebraska Northern Iowa Air Force Richmond Virginia Sam Houston Texas A&M South Dakota Kansas State South Dakota State Iowa Southeastern Louisiana Louisiana Southeast Missouri State Iowa State UC Davis California RANKED: Here's the FCS blueprint to beating a ranked FBS team Week 2 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Sept. 10 Alabama A&M Troy Alabama State UCLA Alcorn State Tulane Central Arkansas Ole Miss Charleston Southern NC State Eastern Kentucky Bowling Green Eastern Washington Oregon Furman Clemson Gardner-Webb Coastal Carolina Holy Cross Buffalo Howard South Florida Idaho Indiana Idaho State San Diego State Incarnate Word Nevada Indiana State Purdue Kennesaw State Cincinnati Lafayette Temple Lamar SMU McNeese Rice Nicholls UL Monroe Norfolk State James Madison Northern Colorado Wyoming Portland State Washington Robert Morris Miami (OH) Samford Georgia Southeastern Louisiana FAU Southern LSU Southern Utah Utah Stephen F. Austin Lousiana Tech Tarleton State TCU Texas Southern North Texas Wagner Rutgers Western Carolina Georgia Tech Weber State Utah State Western Illinois Minnesota Week 3 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Sept. 17 Abilene Christian Missouri Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oklahoma State Bucknell Central Michigan Campbell East Carolina Duquesne Hawai'i Jacksonville State Tulsa Long Island University Kent State Maine Boston College Missouri State Arkansas Montana State Oregon State Murray State Ball State North Carolina A&T Duke North Dakota State Arizona Northwestern State Southern Miss Stony Brook UMass Southern Illinois Northwestern Tennessee State Middle Tennessee Towson West Virginia UT Martin Boise State Villanova Army Wofford Virginia Tech Youngstown State Kentucky Week 4 date fcs team fbs Team Thursday, Sept. 22 Chattanooga Illinois Saturday, Sept. 24 Fordham Ohio Houston Baptist Texas State Rhode Island Pittsburgh Sacramento State Colorado State Texas Southern UTSA Week 5 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Oct. 1 The Citadel Appalachian State Eastern Washington Florida Gardner-Webb Marshall New Hampshire Western Michigan North Alabama Memphis South Carolina State South Carolina Wagner Syracuse Week 7 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Oct. 15 Colgate Army Gardner-Webb Liberty Week 8 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Oct. 22 UT Martin Tennessee Week 9 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Oct. 29 Robert Morris Appalachian State Week 11 Date FCS Team FBS Team Saturday, Nov. 12 Lamar New Mexico State Week 12 date fcs team fbs Team Saturday, Nov. 19 Austin Peay Alabama Utah Tech BYU ETSU Mississippi State North Alabama Memphis 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 | Simple Ratings System 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats | HBCU Football Making sense of FCS conference realignment Here's a breakdown of the many changes to the FCS football landscape in the upcoming seasons amid major conference realignment. READ MORE 3 single-game FCS records that could be next to fall As the FCS evolves, once-untouchable records are now in reach. Here are three single-game FCS records that could be next to fall. READ MORE College football preview for 2022 season: Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer makes predictions for next season Bleacher Report college football senior writer Adam Kramer joins NCAA Digital's Michella Chester to take a look at what fans can expect ahead of the 2022 season. READ MORE