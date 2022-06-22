Here is every FCS vs FBS game scheduled for 2022

Last year saw 12 FCS schools defeat FBS schools , with Montana beating then-No. 20 Washington , the sixth FCS/I-AA win against a ranked FBS/I-A team. In 2022, there are more than 100 FCS vs. FBS games scheduled as of June 21. Check them out below.

Stan Becton has been with NCAA.com since 2021 and has covered numerous NCAA championship events, including the FCS Championship and Men's Frozen Four. He also covered HBCU football, highlighted by the 2021 Celebration Bowl. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University where he played football and earned a degree in Professional Writing. You can follow him on Twitter @stan_becton.

