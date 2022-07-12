🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

NCAA.com | July 13, 2022

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2022-23 college football bowl season starts Friday, Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. It continues through the College Football Playoff. Check out the full bowl schedule below.

Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980.

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl
11:30 a.m. ET
ESPN
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl
3 p.m.
ESPN
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl
11 a.m.
ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston

New Mexico Bowl
2:15 p.m.
ESPN
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl
3:30 p.m.
ABC
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl
5:45 p.m.
ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Las Vegas Bowl
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Frisco Bowl
9:15 p.m.
ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl
9 p.m.
ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl
ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Independence Bowl
ESPN
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl
8 p.m.
ESPN
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl
ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl
ESPN
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Camellia Bowl
12 p.m.
ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl
2 p.m.
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl
5:30 p.m.
ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl
8 p.m.
FOX
Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl
9 p.m.
ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl
2 p.m.
ESPN
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl
5:30 p.m.
ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl
9 p.m.
ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Duke's Mayo Bowl
12 p.m.
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl
2 p.m.
CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl
4:30 p.m.
Barstool
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Music City Bowl
12 p.m.
ABC
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl
12 p.m.
ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
12 p.m.
ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
1 p.m.
ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic
1 p.m.
ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game
5 p.m.
ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
ESPN
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:

  • 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
  • 2024 season (Jan. 6, 2025)
  • 2025 season (Jan. 5, 2026)

