The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the country

When the Yale Bowl first opened in 1914, it was the largest stadium in the world. Today, that's not the case. But the historic venue still stands as one of the largest capacity stadiums in FCS football.

Nissan Stadium (69,143) leads the list of primary home stadiums, as of now, after Tennessee State played all four of its home games in 2021-22 at the multi-purpose stadium, with on-campus Hale Stadium under renovation. Tennessee State will return to Hale Stadium for its 2022 home opener, but has not determined how many other games will be played there this upcoming season. TSU will play at least two of its other four home games at Nissan Stadium.

Below are the 25 biggest stadiums that serve as primary settings for FCS football teams heading into 2022. Capacity numbers were taken here from NCAA.org.

The 25 largest FCS football stadiums by capacity: RANK SCHOOL STADIUM CAPACITY 1 Tennessee State^ Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) 68,798 2 Yale Yale Bowl (New Haven, Conn.) 61,446 3 Jackson State^ Mississippi Memorial Stadium (Jackson, Miss.) 60,492 4 Pennsylvania Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.) 52,953 5 Harvard Harvard Stadium (Boston, Mass.) 30,323 6 Norfolk State William Dick Price Stadium (Norfolk, Va.) 30,000 7 Southern U. A.W. Mumford Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 28,500 8 Princeton Powers Field at Princeton Stadium (Princeton, N.J.) 27,800 9 Alabama State New ASU Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) 26,500 10 Cornell Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) 25,597 11 Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 25,500 12 Montana Washington-Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, Mont.) 25,200 13 James Madison Bridgeforth Stadium (Harrisonburg, Va.) 24,877 14 Jacksonville State Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (Jacksonville, Ala.) 24,000 15 Holy Cross Fitton Field (Worcester, Mass.) 23,500 16 Alcorn State Jack Spinks Field (Lorman, Miss.) 22,500 17 Texas Southern BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, Texas) 22,039 T-18 Delaware Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) 22,000 T-18 South Carolina State Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Orangeburg, S.C.) 22,000 20 North Carolina A&T BB&T Stadium (Greensboro, N.C.) 21,500 21 Sacramento State Hornet Stadium (Sacramento, Calif.) 21,195 T-22 Alabama A&M Louis Crews Stadium (Normal, Ala.) 21,000 T-22 The Citadel Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, S.C.) 21,000 24 Chattanooga Finley Stadium-Davenport Field (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 20,668 25 Youngstown State Stambaugh Stadium (Youngstown, Ohio) 20,650

^Off-campus stadiums

4 FCS stadium facts worth knowing: