Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022 The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the country North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share When the Yale Bowl first opened in 1914, it was the largest stadium in the world. Today, that's not the case. But the historic venue still stands as one of the largest capacity stadiums in FCS football. Nissan Stadium (69,143) leads the list of primary home stadiums, as of now, after Tennessee State played all four of its home games in 2021-22 at the multi-purpose stadium, with on-campus Hale Stadium under renovation. Tennessee State will return to Hale Stadium for its 2022 home opener, but has not determined how many other games will be played there this upcoming season. TSU will play at least two of its other four home games at Nissan Stadium. MORE STADIUM HISTORY: The 25 biggest FBS college football stadiums in the nation | 10 oldest venues Below are the 25 biggest stadiums that serve as primary settings for FCS football teams heading into 2022. Capacity numbers were taken here from NCAA.org. The 25 largest FCS football stadiums by capacity: RANK SCHOOL STADIUM CAPACITY 1 Tennessee State^ Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) 68,798 2 Yale Yale Bowl (New Haven, Conn.) 61,446 3 Jackson State^ Mississippi Memorial Stadium (Jackson, Miss.) 60,492 4 Pennsylvania Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.) 52,953 5 Harvard Harvard Stadium (Boston, Mass.) 30,323 6 Norfolk State William Dick Price Stadium (Norfolk, Va.) 30,000 7 Southern U. A.W. Mumford Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 28,500 8 Princeton Powers Field at Princeton Stadium (Princeton, N.J.) 27,800 9 Alabama State New ASU Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) 26,500 10 Cornell Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) 25,597 11 Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 25,500 12 Montana Washington-Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, Mont.) 25,200 13 James Madison Bridgeforth Stadium (Harrisonburg, Va.) 24,877 14 Jacksonville State Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (Jacksonville, Ala.) 24,000 15 Holy Cross Fitton Field (Worcester, Mass.) 23,500 16 Alcorn State Jack Spinks Field (Lorman, Miss.) 22,500 17 Texas Southern BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, Texas) 22,039 T-18 Delaware Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) 22,000 T-18 South Carolina State Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Orangeburg, S.C.) 22,000 20 North Carolina A&T BB&T Stadium (Greensboro, N.C.) 21,500 21 Sacramento State Hornet Stadium (Sacramento, Calif.) 21,195 T-22 Alabama A&M Louis Crews Stadium (Normal, Ala.) 21,000 T-22 The Citadel Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, S.C.) 21,000 24 Chattanooga Finley Stadium-Davenport Field (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 20,668 25 Youngstown State Stambaugh Stadium (Youngstown, Ohio) 20,650 ^Off-campus stadiums 4 FCS stadium facts worth knowing: The Yale Bowl was the first-ever bowl-shaped football stadium with seating completely around the field, paving way for the designs of the Rose Bowl and other classic stadiums. The largest recorded attendance at the Yale Bowl is 80,000, coming on Nov. 3, 1923 against Army. Nissan Stadium has the largest seat capacity among primary and secondary FCS home venues. Tennessee State usually plays two home games here, sharing the facility with the NFL's Tennessee Titans, and the four remaining home games at Hale Stadium (15,000). Nissan Stadium was Tennessee State's primary home in 2021, however, with Hale Stadium under renovation. One particular program's absence stands out among the 20K group. North Dakota State, winner of seven of the last eight FCS titles and owner of one the best home field advantages, has a capacity of approximately 18,700 at the Fargodome. NDSU finished fifth in the FCS with an average 2019 home attendance of 17,440. Toyota Stadium, in Frisco, Texas, has hosted the FCS championship every year since 2010. The main home of MLS' FC Dallas fits 20,500 for the FCS national championship game. 