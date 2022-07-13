Way too early predictions for the 2022 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including bowl game information for the CFP locations.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

Fiesta Bowl | 4 or 8 p.m. ET | ESPN|Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Peach Bowl | 4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN|Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

CFP National Championship Game | Primetime on ESPN|Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5

When will the 2022-23 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2022-23 College Football Playoff will be announced after conference championships are completed in December.

Here were the final top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25

