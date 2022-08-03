Craig Haley | Stats Perform | August 3, 2022 National powers North Dakota State, South Dakota State highlight Stats Perform FCS preseason All-America team North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share CHICAGO – Defending FCS champion North Dakota State and fellow Missouri Valley Conference member South Dakota State lead the way with six selections each on the Stats Perform 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced on Monday. Included are NDSU senior fullback Hunter Luepke, who’s been a first-team selection on each of the past two Stats Perform postseason All-America squads, and SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft, also a returning first-team selection who as a junior is considered one of the leading 2023 NFL Draft prospects in the NCAA’s Division I subdivision. LOOKING AHEAD: Way-too-early FCS bracket predictions All 15 FCS conferences and 57 schools are represented among the 105 All-Americans, which included 56 players who were postseason All-Americans previously. 2022 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM Previous Season(s) as First-Team Postseason All-American Listed in Parentheses FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB – Xavier Shepherd, 6-0, 205, junior, Kennesaw State (2021 All-Purpose) RB – Isaiah Davis, 6-1, 220, junior, South Dakota State RB – Isaiah Ifanse, 5-10, 202, senior, Montana State FB – Hunter Luepke, 6-1, 236, senior, North Dakota State (2020, 2021) WR – Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 170, senior, Stephen F. Austin (2021) WR – Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 190, senior, UIW TE – Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota State (2021) OL – Michael Corbi, 6-6, 335, senior, Villanova OL – McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga OL – Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin OL – Cody Mauch, 6-6, 303, senior, North Dakota State OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 310, senior, South Dakota State DEFENSE DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary (2021) DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga (2021) DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 234, sophomore, New Hampshire DL – Spencer Waege, 6-5, 278, senior, North Dakota State LB – Jacob Dobbs, 6-0, 232, senior, Holy Cross (2021) LB – Ryan Greenhagen 6-1, 245, grad, Fordham LB – Isaiah Land 6-4, 215, senior, Florida A&M (2021) LB – Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 225, redshirt senior, Montana (2021) LB – Stone Snyder, 6-3, 240, senior, VMI (2020) DB – Anthony Adams, 6-0, 185, senior, Portland State (2019) DB – Justin Ford, 6-2, 190, redshirt senior, Montana (2021) DB – Ferlando Jordan, 6-0, 180, redshirt senior, Southeastern Louisiana DB – Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, senior, Delaware (2020) SPECIAL TEAMS PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 180, junior, Northern Iowa P – Grant Burkett, 6-1, 191, sophomore, Missouri State LS – Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI KR – Malik Flowers, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana PR – Jah’Marae Sheread, 5-7, 175, redshirt senior, Florida A&M AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis AP – Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU SECOND TEAM OFFENSE QB – Jason Shelley, 5-11, 197, senior, Missouri State RB – Juwon Farri, 5-10, 195, redshirt senior, Monmouth RB – Malik Grant, junior, 5-9, 200, senior, Sacred Heart RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 195, senior, Youngstown State WR – Avante Cox, 5-10, 170, senior, Southern Illinois (2020) WR – Jakob Herres, 6-4, 225, grad, Richmond (2020) TE – Kemari Averett, 6-6, 260, senior, Bethune-Cookman TE – Ryan Miller, 6-2, 221, redshirt senior, Furman OL – Noah Atagi, 6-4, 325, junior, Weber State OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 295, senior, South Dakota State (2020) OL – Alex Jensen, 6-7, 280, senior, South Dakota OL – Kyle Nunez, 6-2, 340, grad, Stony Brook OL – Anderson Tomlin, 6-5, 296, redshirt senior, Furman DEFENSE DL – Brevin Allen, 6-4, 265, senior, Campbell DL – Malik Hamm, 6-3, 260, senior, Lafayette DL – Jeblonski Green, 6-3, 265, redshirt junior, South Carolina State DL – Jordan Lewis, 6-3, 195, junior, Southern (2020) DL – Clay Patterson, 6-3, 267, junior, Yale DL – B.J. Thompson, 6-6, 210, senior, Stephen F. Austin LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, grad, UIW LB – Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, sophomore, South Dakota State LB – Spencer Cuvelier, 6-3, 245, redshirt senior, Northern Iowa LB – David Hoage, 6-3, 250, junior, Northern Colorado LB – Titus Leo, 6-4, 245, grad, Wagner LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond DB – Zy Alexander, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Southeastern Louisiana DB – Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, Missouri State DB – Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana DB – Michael Tutsie, 5-11, 193, senior, North Dakota State SPECIAL TEAMS PK – Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 209, senior, Sacramento State P – Max Quick, 5-10, 185, junior, Stephen F. Austin LS – Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 230, senior, South Dakota KR – Isaiah Bolden, 6-2, 205, senior, Jackson State PR – Devon Harper, 5-9, 165, junior, Mercer (2020) AP – Jake Chisholm, 5-9, 191, senior, Dayton AP – Javon Williams Jr., 6-2, 245, junior, Southern Illinois (2020) FCS History: 44 players to know for 44 years of FCS history THIRD TEAM OFFENSE QB – Trae Self, 6-4, 190, senior Stephen F. Austin RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 209, senior, Southeast Missouri RB – Ty Son Lawton, 5-10, 215, senior, Stony Brook WR – Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, 6-1, 190, senior, Alabama A&M WR – Jaxon Janke, 6-3, 210, senior, South Dakota State WR – Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, grad, Florida A&M TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 209, junior, Sacramento State OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island OL – Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL – Levi Nesler, 6-1, 318, redshirt senior, Murray State OL – Jake Parks, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis OL – Evan Roussel, 6-2, 290, sophomore, Nicholls DEFENSE DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb DL – Jonathan Hammond, 6-2, 227, junior, Davidson DL – Logan Jessup, 6-3, 255, junior, Central Arkansas DL – VJ Malo, 6-1, 270, senior, Portland State DL – Kevin Peprah, 6-2, 235, senior, Sacred Heart DL – Markel Perry, 6-2, 220, redshirt senior, Sam Houston LB – Ty Boeck, 6-1, 218, senior, Chattanooga LB – John Ford II, 6-3, 230, grad, UT Martin LB – Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 205, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky LB – James Kaczor, 6-0, 212, senior, North Dakota State LB – Trevor Williams, 5-9, 205, senior, Sam Houston DB – Cole Coleman, 5-10, 193, senior, Elon DB – Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 190, junior, Weber State DB – Travis Hunter, 6-1, 165, freshman, Jackson State DB – Deven Sims, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, UT Martin DB – Lance Wise, 5-8, 185, junior, Mercer SPECIAL TEAMS PK – Chris Campos, 5-10, 220, redshirt sophomore, Stephen F. Austin P – Ryan Kost, 6-2, 200, grad, Monmouth LS – Brian McNamara, 5-9, 190, senior, Sacred Heart KR – Calvin Jones, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Western Carolina PR – Jayden Price, 6-0, 197, senior, North Dakota State AP – Narii Gaither, 5-10, 181, senior, Gardner-Webb AP – Darius Hale, 5-11, 225, sophomore, Central Arkansas AP – Tommy Mellott, 6-0, 195, sophomore, Montana State On the rise: 9 potential breakout FCS teams in the 2022 season 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Follow the 2022 season | 2022 Classics | 2022 Celebration Bowl| Champ history 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 🐐ALL-TIME Top-5: NDSU | Montana | EWU | Villanova | Delaware | Harvard | Yale 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games College football teams with the most national championships These are the college football teams with the most national championships since 1869. 