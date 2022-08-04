Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | August 5, 2022 Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Thirteen different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff in its history. Below are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced in 2014. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 on January 10, 2022 to win the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. See our full recap here. *Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game. Most wins in the College Football Playoff: school games record titles won Alabama 13 9-4 3 (2015, 2017, 2020) Clemson 10 6-4 2 (2016, 2018) Ohio State 6 3-3 1 (2014) Oklahoma 4 0-4 0 Georgia 4 3-1 1 (2021) LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019) Notre Dame 2 0-2 0 Oregon 2 1-1 0 Cincinnati 1 0-1 0 Florida State 1 0-1 0 Michigan 1 0-1 0 Michigan State 1 0-1 0 Washington 1 0-1 0 Alabama and Clemson are the only programs to play in more than 10 CFP games each. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory. Most appearances in the College Football Playoff: school appearances years Alabama 7 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 Ohio State 4 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 Georgia 2 2017, 2021 Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020 Cincinnati 1 2021 Florida State 1 2014 LSU 1 2019 Michigan 1 2021 Michigan State 1 2015 Oregon 1 2014 Washington 1 2016 Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff, but rebounded with another national championship in 2020. With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. The Big Ten now also has three different representatives, with Michigan's first appearance in 2021. MORE: FBS coaches with most national championships | Complete championship history LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 15 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Alabama, Ohio State lead the AP preseason top 25 college football rankings Alabama is No. 1 in the AP preseason football poll for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, followed by No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia. READ MORE How the AP preseason football poll predicts the College Football Playoff Here's how the preseason AP poll correlates to the final College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era. READ MORE 2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about Alabama football for the 2022 season, including schedule, opponents, results and players to watch. READ MORE