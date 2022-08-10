🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 10, 2022

2022 Celebration Bowl: Date, time, location, tv channel, history

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.

Here's a quick guide to the 2022 Celebration Bowl, including the schedule, TV network and how teams are selected:

When is the 2022 Celebration Bowl?

The 2022 Celebration Bowl is on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. It will feature the conference champion from the MEAC and the SWAC. The title game will air at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where is the 2022 Celebration Bowl?

The 2022 Celebration Bowl will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the fifth time the 2022 Celebration Bowl has been played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the seventh time in Atlanta.

How are Celebration Bowl teams selected?

The winner of the SWAC championship game gets one bid to the Celebration Bowl and the MEAC regular-season champion gets the other. In the event of co-champions in the MEAC, tiebreaker procedures are used to determine who receives the Celebration Bowl berth.

What are the current HBCU football standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest HBCU football standings, which will be updated throughout the season.

Celebration Bowl history

Here's the list of all-time Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 5-1. North Carolina A&T has the most Celebration Bowl victories with four.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA

