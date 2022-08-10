🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 10, 2022

Here's every 2022 HBCU football classic in the FCS

Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State

In HBCU football, a "classic" matchup has been a premier event for decades. These classics often see rivals play head-to-head and carry historical value. Fans, players, alumni and more all get excited for these games.

In 2022, there are over 20 classics that feature at least one HBCU team from the FCS level. Below, we'll provide the scheduling information for these classic games, plus a few additional headliner HBCU football matchups, including the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl for instance.

That said, here is every HBCU classic scheduled for 2022:

CLassic matchup Date Time (ET) Location
MEAC/SWAC Challenge Alabama State vs. Howard Aug. 27 7 p.m. Atlanta, GA
Battle of the Real HU Howard at Hampton Sept. 3 6 p.m. Hampton, VA
Labor Day Classic Miles at Alabama State Sept. 3 6 p.m. Montgomery, AL
Labor Day Classic Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M Sept. 3 7 p.m. Prairie View, TX
Pete Richardson Classic Florida Memorial at Southern Sept. 3 7 p.m. Baton Rouge, LA
Duke's Mayo Classic
(Aggie-Eagle Classic)		 North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. Charlotte, NC
Orange Blossom Classic Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Sept. 4 3 p.m. Miami Gardens, FL
Southern Heritage Classic Jackson State vs. Tennessee State Sept. 10 7 p.m. Memphis, TN
Jake Gaither Classic Albany State at Florida A&M Sept. 10 6 p.m. Tallahassee, FL
Battle for Greater Baltimore Morgan State at Towson Sept. 10 7 p.m. Towson, MD
Battle of the Bay Hampton at Norfolk State Sept. 17 2 p.m. Norfolk, VA
W.C. Gorden Classic Grambling State at Jackson State Sept. 17 2 p.m. Jackson, MS
HBCU New York
Football Classic		 Morehouse vs. Howard Sept. 17 3 p.m. East Rutherford, NJ
Louis Crews Classic Austin Peay at Alabama A&M Sept. 17 3 p.m. Huntsville, AL
Arlington Football Showdown Southern vs. Texas Southern Sept. 17 5 p.m. Arlington, TX
John Merritt Classic Lane vs. Tennessee State Oct. 1 2 p.m. Nashville, TN
State Fair Classic Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M Oct. 1 7 p.m. Dallas, TX
Truth & Service Classic Harvard at Howard Oct. 15 TBA Washington, D.C.
St. Louis River City
HBCU Football Classic		 Alabama A&M vs. Arkanas-Pine Bluff Oct. 16 4 p.m. St. Louis, MO.
BoomBox Classic Southern at Jackson State Oct. 29 2 p.m. Jackson, MS
Magic City Classic Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Oct. 29 3:30 p.m. Birmingham, AL
Soul Bowl —
Capital City Classic		 Jackson State at Alcorn State Nov. 19 3 p.m. Lorman, MS
Florida Classic Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Nov. 19 TBA Orlando, FL
Turkey Day Classic Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Alabama State Nov. 24 3 p.m. Montgomery, AL
Bayou Classic Grambling State vs. Southern Nov. 26 2 p.m. New Orleans, LA
SWAC Championship TBD Dec. 3 4 p.m. TBD
Celebration Bowl TBD Dec. 17 12 p.m. Atlanta, GA

