Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 15, 2022

College football rankings: Alabama, Ohio State lead the AP preseason Top 25

Preseason AP football poll: Breaking down the first 2022 rankings

For the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason football rankings, first among all FBS programs. The top-ranked Crimson Tide is joined by several familiar names atop the preseason poll, including 2021's reigning champion, No. 3 Georgia.

Rounding out the top five are No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Notre Dame. Every preseason top five team has made the College Football Playoff at least once.

Here's the complete preseason AP Top 25 poll.

2022 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SChool (First-Place Votes) Votes
1 Alabama (54) 1,566
2 Ohio State (6) 1,506
3 Georgia (3) 1,455
4 Clemson 1,292
5 Notre Dame 1,242
6 Texas A&M 1,212
7 Utah 1,209
8 Michigan 1,203
9 Oklahoma 956
10 Baylor 884
11 Oregon 831
12 Oklahoma State 814
13 NC State 752
14 Southern California 711
15 Michigan State 631
16 Miami (FL) 476
17 Pittsburgh 383
18 Wisconsin 365
19 Arkansas 348
20 Kentucky 332
21 Ole Miss 324
22 Wake Forest 303
23 Cincinnati 265
24 Houston 263
25 BYU 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

SCHEDULE: Click or tap here for game times, TV channels and scores from every game

Most weeks ranked No. 1

Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com.

school weeks ranked No. 1
Alabama 138
Ohio State 105
Oklahoma 101
Notre Dame 98
USC 91
Florida State 72
Nebraska 70
Miami (FL) 68
Texas 45
Florida 41

SCOREBOARD: See scores and stats from every college football game

AP poll ranking by conference

The SEC leads all conferences with three top-10 teams. Here's a breakdown of the entire top 25 by conference:

No. of Preseason Top 25 teams Conference
6 SEC
5 ACC
4 Big Ten
3 Big 12, Pac-12
2 AAC, Independent

2022 PREVIEW: Predicting the CFP semifinalists and national champ

Breaking down the preseason poll

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia have combined for 13 College Football Playoff appearances and five of the eight national championships during the CFP era. Those teams are the top three in the preseason AP poll.

No. 4 Clemson returns to the top five of the AP poll after struggling to open the 2021 season, at one point dropping out of the rankings. For all that was made of Clemson's struggles, it still finished with a 10-win season and a bowl victory.

No. 6 Texas A&M is the highest-ranked team in the preseason AP poll that has never made the playoff. The Aggies bring in a loaded recruiting class after finishing 8-4 last season, grabbing the final spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 8 Michigan and No. 23 Cincinnati are the lowest ranked returning College Football Playoff teams after each program made its first playoff appearance last year.

HEISMAN: Every winner and runner-up since 1935 | Colleges with the most Heisman Trophy winners

Non-conference and early season matchups to watch

No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 3 in a top-five matchup between two College Football Playoff hopefuls.

Here are some other non-conference and early season games to watch between top-25 teams:

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting

Here's how the 2021 preseason poll turned out

Here's how the teams ranked in the 2021 preseason AP Top 25 finished last season. Click or tap here for more on how the preseason AP poll predicts the College Football Playoff teams.

Preseason AP RANK School (AP First-place votes) Final CFP Rank
1 Alabama (47) 1
2 Oklahoma (6) 16
3 Clemson (6) 19
4 Ohio State (1) 6
5 Georgia (3) 3
6 Texas A&M 25
7 Iowa State NR
8 Cincinnati 4
9 Notre Dame 5
10 North Carolina NR
11 Oregon 14
12 Wisconsin NR
13 Florida NR
14 Miami NR
15 USC NR
16 LSU NR
17 Indiana NR
18 Iowa 15
19 Penn State NR
20 Washington NR
21 Texas NR
22 Coastal Carolina NR
23 Louisiana 23
24 Utah 11
25 Arizona State NR

How the AP preseason football poll predicts the College Football Playoff

Here's how the preseason AP poll correlates to the final College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era.
2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Here is everything you need to know about Alabama football for the 2022 season, including schedule, opponents, results and players to watch.
Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014.
Football News

